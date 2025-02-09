Challenge of Western gay culture to African values and sovereignty

Share

Nigeria can be credited to have triggered a strong wave of anti- gay sentiments and persecution of homosexuals who live a largely underground existence in the country and across Africa. In 2014, President Goodluck Jonathan signed a bill that criminalizes same-sex relationships, defying Western pressure over gay rights.

Jonathan recalled that there was intense pressure from the United Kingdom to pass a law supporting same-sex marriage. “My government came under almost unbearable pressure from the UK Prime Minister, who reached me through envoys and made subtle and not-so-subtle threats against me and my government,’’ he said.

Then US Secretary of State, John Kerry, said Washington was deeply concerned by the new measures. “It is inconsistent with Nigeria’s international legal obligations and undermine …democratic reforms and human rights protection,” he said. The bill contains penalties of up to 14 years in prison and bans gay-marriage, same-sex “amorous relationships” and membership of gay rights groups. Under existing Nigerian federal law, sodomy is punishable by jail.

In a foreign policy memorandum signed by former US President, Joe Biden in February 2021 to promote the rights of Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, and Queer or questioning individuals united by a common culture and social movements, LGBTQI+, worldwide, Nigeria was listed among the countries that could face sanctions. The memorandum directed the heads of US executive departments and agencies to impose a range of punitive diplomatic measures, including financial sanctions and visa restrictions, on countries that “abuse” the rights of LGBTQI+ people.

Ever since Nigeria criminalized homosexuality, 31 out of the 54 African states have outlawed homosexuality as of December 2024 according to the International Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Trans, and Intersex Association. In fact, Kenyan anti- gay activists, lawmakers began eyeing the Ugandan draconian anti- gay law. Mohammed Ali, a Kenyan member of parliament, says “homosexuality is a Western invention imposed on the continent,” “Openly gay Africans are seeking visas to the west or money from rights groups,’’ he added.

Uganda reportedly enacted one of the most draconian anti- LGBTQ+ laws on earth. `Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni signed in 2023 a bill criminalizing same sex conduct, including potentially the death penalty for those convicted of ‘’aggravated homosexuality,’’ into law.

Kenya eventually followed with a bill banning same sex unions and LGBTQ activities. Violators could face imprisonment for a minimum of 10 years and a maximum of 50 years. Owners of premises used for same- sex relations may be fined $14000 or serve a seven-year jail term. Similar moves were also reportedly afoot in Tanzania and South Sudan, by parliamentarians in those nations, revealing for the first time a broad anti-LGBT legislative drive across East Africa

Some regional lawmakers reportedly framed the issue as an almost existential battle to save African values and sovereignty, which they say have been battered by western pressure to capitulate on gay rights. In South Sudan, parliamentary spokesperson, John Agany, told Reuters that anti-LGBTQ law with the same content as the Uganda legislation was being drafted and would be put to vote “very soon.” Meanwhile Tanzanian lawmaker, Jacqueline Ngonyani, said she planned to introduce a private motion in parliament to clamp down on gay activity in an attempt to ‘’control the ongoing moral decay.” “If these [gay] people increase, this will be the end of generation,” she added, saying “this is the same as drugs do to our youth.”

These anti-gay legislations have not gone without sanctions from the West. When the administrative chief of the Tanzanian Dar Es Salaam, announced that a special commission would identify and punish homosexuals, prostitutes, and LGBTQ, Washington accused the official of “gross violations of human rights,” and two years later banned him and his family from entering the US. The European Union, EU, also recalled its Ambassador from Tanzania and warned the authorities that it “will be conducting a broad review of its relations with Tanzania. In addition, the World Bank withdrew a $300 million loan to the East African country.

For its anti-gay law, Kenya lost about $28 billion including aid from Western donors such as the United States and the EU which is estimated at US$$ 3billion per year. The World Bank equally denied country loans. In the wake of its anti-gay law, Washington imposed travel restrictions on Ugandan officials, while the World Bank, following in the US steps, suspended loans to Uganda. The financial institution’s decision was condemned by Museveni, who called these actions an attempt to “coerce Uganda into abandoning its faith, culture, principles and sovereignty, using money.”

In response to the passage of Ghana’s anti -gay laws in 2024 by its parliament, the EU warned it could be bad for the country’s economy due to pressure from companies who might say they cannot set up their headquarters in Ghana because their employees allegedly would not be safe. Former US Vice President, Kamala Harris who was on tour of three African countries – Ghana, Tanzania, and Zambia, drew criticism over her support for LGBTQ+ rights when in a speech in Ghana she called for ‘’all people to be treated equally.’’

The country’s Speaker, Alban Bagbin, later called her remarks “undemocratic” and urged lawmakers not to be intimidated by any person.’’ Nigeria and some other African countries are determined to resist the Western gay culture challenge to its cultural values and sovereignty. But that resistance can only thrive if they develop their economies and wean themselves of western aid.

Bello writes from Kano

