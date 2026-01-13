Chalamet Beats Dicaprio To Golden Globes Glory

Timothée Chalamet was among the main winners as Hollywood’s finest gathered for this year’s Golden Globe Awards. Chalamet, 30, continued his pursuit of greatness, and an Oscar, by beating stars including Leonardo DiCaprio and George Clooney to the award for best actor in a musical or comedy for table tennis caper Marty Supreme.

Despite DiCaprio missing out, his film One Battle After Another won the most awards overall, with four prizes including best musical or comedy film and best director, reports the BBC.

Irish actress Jessie Buckley was named best drama actress for Hamnet, which also scored a surprise win in the best drama film category.