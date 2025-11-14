Justice Peter Lifu of the Federal High Court in Abuja has compelled the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to include the name of the former governor of Jigawa State, Sule Lamido, to contest its chairmanship position in its Forthcoming national convention.

Justice Lifu, in a judgment delivered on Friday, compelled the party to create an opportunity for Lamido to purchase the nomination form for the position and prepare for the election.

This is as the Judge restrained the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from supervising, monitoring, or recognising the outcome of any convention the party would hold without the inclusion of a former Governor of Jigawa State, Sule Lamido, as a contestant.

READ ALSO:

According to the judge, the evidence before his court showed that Lamido was unjustly denied the opportunity to obtain a nomination form to contest for the National Chairmanship position of the party, contrary to both the Constitution and Regulations of the PDP.

He declared that the PDP was under an obligation to create opportunities for its members to serve by putting deliberate measures in place to enable them to realise their aspirations.

Justice Lifu ordered that the planned convention must be put on hold to allow the plaintiff (Lamido) to obtain the nomination form, mobilise his supporters, and conduct his campaign.

The judgment was on a suit by Lamido, in which he complained, among others, of being denied the opportunity to contest the party’s chairmanship position.