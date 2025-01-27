Chairman PSC Emphasises Importance Of Police Synergy In Fighting Crime

Share

Chairman of the Nigeria Police Service Commission, retired Deputy Inspector General of Police, DIG Hashimu Argungu, has urged newly recruited police constables to collaborate with other security agencies to combat crime in the country.

Argungu, represented by Ahmed Aliyu, emphasised the importance of working together to address security challenges such as banditry, kidnapping, and terrorism.

He commended the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu led Federal Government, for supporting manpower improvement and providing necessary logistics.

Argungu reminded the constables that their office deserves respect and dignity, and that they are expected to conduct themselves in a manner befitting police officers.

He added that the Police Service Commission will continue to support the constables’ career progression, ensuring adherence to established rules and regulations. Argungu also warned that the commission will monitor their activities and take disciplinary action if necessary.

Share

Please follow and like us: