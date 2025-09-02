Chain Reactions Africa Names Ozekhome As EVP

As part of its digital transformation programme, Chain Reactions Africa yesterday announced the appointment of Franklin Ozekhome as Executive Vice President, Strategy and Innovation.

By virtue of the appointment, it hopes to strengthen its leadership bench to drive the next phase of growth and marking a pivotal step in its ambition to redefine how brands across Africa engage people by tapping into trends and culture.

The firm also welcome Africa’s first intelligent Robot fittingly named Ara By Prophet into its workforce. With this move, Chain Reactions Africa says it is transitioning fully into a digital first creative transformation company, one that blends creativity, culture, trends, storytelling, platforms, and technology to fuel growth and meaningful engagement for clients.

The timing of Franklin Ozekhome’s appointment and the coming of Ara By Prophet into the company’s workforce and operations reflect the team’s audacity to dream and the organization’s vision to design the future of marketing, digital, public relations, advertising and experiential across Africa in the age of convergence.

Ozekhome will partner closely with Chain Reactions’ Founder and Chief Strategist, Israel Opayemi, in driving the bold vision and implement a horizontal growth strategy for the group. His mandate is to move beyond siloed disciplines and build an integrated ecosystem and a one-stop shop where strategy, public relations, advertising, design, experiential, digital, data, and AI-driven innovation combine to unlock new opportunities for clients.