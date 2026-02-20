Chain Reactions Africa Leads With Gold Win, 10 Nominations At SABRE Africa 2026 Awards

Chain Reactions Africa has reaffirmed its position as one of the continent’s most formidable reputation advisory firms with a commanding performance at the 2026 African SABRE Awards.

The Nigeria based communications consultancy not only clinched Gold in the Travel & Leisure category for its work on the Lagos Shopping Festival, but it also led the field with a record 10 nominations, more than any other public relations firm across Africa this year.

The SABRE Awards (Superior Achievement in Branding, Reputation & Engagement), which will hold in March this year in Johannesburg in partnership with the Public Relations and Communications Association (PRCA), attracted more than 500 entries and over 120 finalists, the fiercest competition in its history.

Chain Reactions Africa’s performance, set against this backdrop, sends a powerful message about the growing strategic importance of reputation in Africa’s business landscape. What sets Chain Reactions Africa’s success apart is not just the number of nominations but the diversity and impact of the campaigns behind them.

From projects rooted in consumer insight and culture to engagements that shape public policy perception, the firm’s work spans the full reputation spectrum.

Highlights from its 2026 nominations include: Guinness Nigeria’s Premier League Trophy Tour in the Company of the Year category; 9mobile’s “A Symphony of Voices” in Reputation Management, and “The Vibranium: Rebranding 9mobile to T2”, recognised for Measurement & Evaluation.

Its strategic communication for the Presidency’s “From Promises to Proofs” campaign and the Indomie “Show Some Love to Mum” initiative also made the final shortlist, as did sustainability driven campaigns such as “Standing for Climate Action.”