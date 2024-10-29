Chain Reactions Africa Clinches 4 Trophies At Brandcom Awards

Share

Chain Reactions Africa, a Public Relations and Marketing Communications Consultancies, won four awards at this year’s Brandcom Awards. Organised by Brand Communicator magazine, the event took place on October 26, at the Landmark Events Centre, Lagos.

The event brought together a dynamic array of key figures in Nigerian marketing communications, including industry titans, trailblazers, and emerging leaders.

Chain Reactions Africa was celebrated and honoured with four prestigious awards: the Most Outstanding Strategic Communications Consultancy of the Year, Most Outstanding PR Agency of the Year, Most Outstanding Public Relations Agency – Political and Public Sector, and a personality award for its Managing Director/ Chief Strategist, Israel Opayemi, as CEO of the Year in the Public Relations Category.

In the words of the organisers, these recognitions celebrate Chain Reactions Africa because they have demonstrated exceptional leadership, innovation, and strategic insight in the communications industry during the period under review

Share

Please follow and like us: