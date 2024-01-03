Chad’s Opposition Leader Appointed Transitional Prime Minister

Succes Masra, a former opposition leader who just returned to Chad after exile, has been named Prime Minister by the country’s interim administration.

Mahamat Ahmad Alhabo, the new Secretary-General of the President of Chad, announced on January 1st, that Masra will hold the position during the country’s transition to civilian governance.

Masra, the head of The Transformers party, was adamantly against the military government that took over in April 2021 after the 30-year tenure of Idriss Deby Itno.

Masra urged followers to vote in favour of the new Constitution during last month’s referendum, which saw 86% of participants vote “yes”. This is likely to set the stage for an election.

While the rest of the opposition urged Chadians to vote “no” or boycott the referendum, he contended that its ratification would hasten the conclusion of the transition.

Masra left Chad soon after the military rulers prolonged an 18-month transition period that was meant to finish in elections, and the return of power to a civilian government by two years, killing hundreds of people in October 2022 during a crackdown on rallies against them.

Estimates of the number of deaths that day range from 50, according to the authorities, to between 100 and 300, according to non-governmental organisations and opposition groups. In the capital city of N’Djamena, nearly all of the victims were shot to death by the police and military.

A reconciliation pact that assured Masra of his right to engage in political activity was signed in Kinshasa, the capital of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, on October 31. Masra returned from exile, soon after, on November 3.

Meanwhile, a number of opposition parties distanced themselves from Masra’s decision and expressed disapproval of the wide amnesty the state offered to “all Chadians, civilians and military” who took part in the protests in October 2022.