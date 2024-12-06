Chadian Attack: Zulum Raises Alarm Over Regrouping Of Boko Haram, ISWAP In Borno

Share

…Assures to partner with Army to Boko Haram insurgence as COAS pays operational visit to Maiduguri

The Borno state Governor Prof. Babagana Zulum has raised alarm over the regrouping of Boko Haram and members of the Islamic State of West African Province (ISWAP) fighters who attacked the Chad Republic are relocating to Borno state pointing out that something needs to be done urgently to contain them, as they posed a great danger to the security of the country.

Governor Babagana Zulum who raised the alarm, when the Chief of Army Staff, Lt General Olufemi Oluyede paid him a courtesy call at the Government House, Maiduguri on Friday said after the attack on Chadian troops, the Boko Haram insurgency and ISWAP have been relocating to Birno state and call on the military to urgently do something to contain them”.

“If we allow the Boko Haram and ISWAP fighters to come together in the shores of Lake Chad, what is happening in the North West will be a child play, Zilum warned.

The Governor said to address the root cause of insurgency people of Abadan, Mallam Fator, Gudumbali and Guzanala have been resettled to deny the insurgents freedom of action and also revive the economic activities in the Lake Chad area.

He said he is ready to follow the troops on operations to clear the areas, as according to him, they are aware of the location where the insurgents are been regrouping.

“I want to partner with the military to resettle the people of Kareyo, Kireno, Kirawa, Abadan, Mallam Fatori, Ashigashiya, Mairari, and Dalwa, as it is only with resilience and determination we can defeat Boko Haram insurgency. We should not be deterred by the attack on Kareto or afraid of the insurgents. It is only with resilience that this war can come to an end”, he stressed.

He said currently three local government areas in Borno state are been in the control of Boko Haram, stressing that he doesn’t see a reason Mallam Fotori where over 1,000 soldiers cannot be resettled, while Boso in Niger Republic with less 50 soldiers has never been displaced.

Earlier, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), LT General Olufemi Oluyede Said he was in Maiduguri on a maiden operational visit to the North East Operation Hadin kai theater Command to encourage his troops.

Lt General Olufemi Oluyede Said ” I am in Maiduguri on an operational visit to see my troops in the Northeast to encourage them to see how we can end the war against Boko Haram insurgency”.

“I believe together we can bring this over a decade-long insurgency to an end. The Army will partner with the Bormo state government to end this war”, the COAS Saud.

He commended the Bormo state government and the people of the state for their support to the military that led to the degrading of the insurgents.

The 24th Chief of Army Staff jet landed on the Airforce base for an operational tour of the Northeast Operation Hadin Kai accompanied by .principal staff and officers of the Army headquarters and were received by the theatre Commander Northeast Operation Hadin Kai, Major General Wahidi Shuabu and top officers and commanders of the theatre.

During the visit the the Chief of Army Staff was at the headquarters, theater command, Maimalari cantonment where they went into over an hour closed door security briefing on how to restrategize, enhance the operation to end insurgency.

