Genocide: Chad Shuts Border With Nigeria Over US Threats

The Chad Government on Monday announced an immediate closure of its border with Nigeria due to heightened security concerns over rumours of purported United States (US) forces’ movement in parts of West Africa.

According to the Military sources in N’Djamena, President Mahamat Idriss Déby Itno ordered a military lockdown on the Nigerian border after intelligence indicated that terrorist actors from Northern Nigeria were planning to cross into Chad.

According to Zagazola Makama, Chadian troops and armoured vehicles have been deployed to critical routes from Nigeria, and all units are now at full readiness.

President Déby reportedly warned that “no armed group or foreign force will be allowed to enter Chadian soil under any disguise.”

The border closure comes amid growing regional tension and speculation over America’s alleged military activities in the Sahel and West Africa.

Security experts say Chad’s action is a precautionary step aimed at protecting its borders and preventing infiltration by militants who may seek to exploit the current instability in the region.