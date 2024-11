Chad Deports 600 Nigerian Beggars

Share

The Chadian Government has repatriated no fewer than 600 irregular migrants from Nigeria who were found engaging in begging activities in various parts of the country.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NANS) reports that thousands of Nigerian refugees have fled Nigeria’s restive Borno state since 2019 at the peak of the Boko Haram insurgency to take refuge in neighbouring countries of Chad and Cameroon.

The State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) Director-General Muhammed Barkindo said this while profiling the refugees in Maiduguri yesterday. Barkindo said the migrants were primarily from Borno, Kano, Sokoto and Kaduna states and had entered Chad without proper documentation.

He said many of them were reportedly living in precarious conditions and resorted to street begging as a means of survival.

According to him, SEMA provided them with logistics support and necessities, including food and N10,000 as transport before their departure to their respective states. He noted that many of the migrants expressed the desire to return home due to the hardships they faced.

