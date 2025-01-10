Chad Capital Calm After Deadly Presidential Palace Assault

Share

Chad’s capital was calm early yesterday morning after armed men attacked the presidential palace, sparking a battle that killed 19 people, mostly assailants, according to the government.

Beefed-up security and road blocks set up late on Wednesday had been lifted in the area around the presidential palace, where traffic was back to normal, AFP journalists saw.

Heavy gunfire erupted near the presidential complex just before 8:00 pm local time (1900 GMT) on Wednesday in the centre of N’Djamena, the capital of the military-ruled, central African country.

Government spokesman Abderaman Koulamallah said a 24-member commando unit carrying “weapons, machetes and knives” attacked the guards of the presidential palace before being swiftly stopped.

Share

Please follow and like us: