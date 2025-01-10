New Telegraph

January 10, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
January 10, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Foreign
  3. Chad Capital Calm…

Chad Capital Calm After Deadly Presidential Palace Assault

Chad’s capital was calm early yesterday morning after armed men attacked the presidential palace, sparking a battle that killed 19 people, mostly assailants, according to the government.

Beefed-up security and road blocks set up late on Wednesday had been lifted in the area around the presidential palace, where traffic was back to normal, AFP journalists saw.

Heavy gunfire erupted near the presidential complex just before 8:00 pm local time (1900 GMT) on Wednesday in the centre of N’Djamena, the capital of the military-ruled, central African country.

Government spokesman Abderaman Koulamallah said a 24-member commando unit carrying “weapons, machetes and knives” attacked the guards of the presidential palace before being swiftly stopped.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

New Wildfire Sweeps Through Hollywood Hills, Threatens Landmarks As Chaos Grips LA
Read Next

Analysts Sound Alarm Amid GDP Rebasing, Evolving Ratios
Share
Copy Link
×