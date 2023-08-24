Chacha Eke’s Husband Speaks On Wife’s Mental Illnesses

The husband of Nollywood actress, Chacha Eke, Austin Faani has shared his experience of living with his wife who is mentally ill.

It’s no news that Chacha Eke is suffering from bipolar disorder and has created a lot of scenes on social media.

A few months ago, Eke shared her story of how she had a manic episode. She disclosed how she loitered streets, hotels, and beaches of Lagos for days.

She added that she used the fake ID to travel to Ghana by boat.

The movie star also disclosed that she had woken up one early morning at 3 a.m. and felt unsafe at home, so she ran to a motor park in Asaba and subsequently travelled to Lagos.

However, while her husband was narrating his own side of his story and what he had experienced living with her mental illness, Mr Faani recounted how his wife woke him up with a big bang on the mirror at 1 a.m.

According to him, his wife, claimed some people were crippling out of the mirror so she had to wake up and break it.

He also disclosed how he had to take his wife for prayers when her condition became worse until she almost killed herself but was eventually taken to the hospital and was finally given medication for her condition.

Watch the video below: