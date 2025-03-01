Chacha Eke Confirms Mother’s Demise

Share

Nollywood actress, Chacha Eke has confirmed the passing of her mother as she revealed the circumstances surrounding her death.

Saturday Telegraph reports that an Instagram blogger, Cutie Juls, has alleged that Chacha Eke lost her mother and that the dispute between the actress and her sister affected their relationship with their mother.

In a recent video posted online, Chacha Eke confirmed the blogger rumours, saying she passed away due to heart failure.

According to Chacha Eke, her mother passed away on February 19, 2025, around 7:00 a.m., and she was informed about the devastating news by her brother via a phone call.

The actress revealed that upon hearing the devastating news, she felt tremors in her body.

Narrating the ordeal, Chacha Eke claimed that her brother informed her that their mother developed heart failure around 1:00 a.m., and by the time he shared the devastating news, her lifeless body was already in the mortuary.

Furthermore, the actress stated that she didn’t publicly announce her mother’s passing on her social media account because everyone has different ways of grieving.

She also slammed those who came to her page to try to dictate her on what to do on the mourning of her beloved mother.

Meanwhile, condolences have begun pouring in from fans and industry colleagues to Chacha Eke on the sudden passing of her mother.

