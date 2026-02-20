CGT: Tax Implementation C’ttee In Talks With Investors – Edun

The Tax Implementation Committee has open talks with investors with respect to Capital Gain Tax ( CGT), the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister for the economy, Mr Wale Edun disclosed.

Briefing journalists on Friday in Abuja on economic Issues, Edun said the committee will give a listening ear to investors’ complaints.

The CGT is affected in the general overhaul of the country’s tax reform, headed by the presidential tax reform committee.

The previously flat 10% CGT rate is being replaced with a progressive structure that can go as high as 30% for corporate investors, aligning it with the Companies Income Tax. The proposal met investors’ stiff resistance.

Speaking on it, Edun said government officials are ready to engage investors who have raised questions about how capital gains tax applies to their investments. He explained that discussions are ongoing through the Tax Implementation Committee to ensure the rules are fair while still protecting government revenue. According to him, “We welcome patient capital that stays, builds businesses, creates jobs and adds value, not speculative funds that come in and leave quickly.”

Edun said improving revenue collection and transparency is a major part of the government’s economic plan. He explained that technology is now being deployed across ministries, departments and agencies to track collections and block leakages.

“All revenue-collecting agencies are moving onto a single digital platform so payments can be seen clearly and reconciled in real time,” he said, adding that the aim is to stop waste and ensure the government receives what it is due. He noted that agencies are also being reviewed to confirm their spending is within legal limits, since existing financial rules require them to remit a large portion of what they generate.

The minister also spoke on changes to Nigeria’s budget process, saying the country is working to maintain a stable January-to-December fiscal cycle. He said past overlaps between budgets created pressure because the same revenue source sometimes funded more than one spending plan.

“What we are doing now is aligning releases with actual funding so the government does not commit money it has not yet received,” he said. He added that the reform is meant to make public finance management more predictable and reduce the risk of unpaid obligations.

On investment opportunities, Edun said the government is open to proposals from private investors interested in managing or partnering on public assets such as airports and seaports. He explained that some assets have already been listed for possible concession, while others may be considered if proposals show clear economic benefits.

“There is no sector that is closed to serious investors who want to bring ideas, funding and efficiency,” he said, noting that such partnerships can help raise funds, improve services and reduce pressure on public finances.

Turning to oil revenue, Edun confirmed that a forensic audit of the finances of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company is underway under the supervision of the Federation Account Allocation Committee. He said the review is examining deductions and charges affecting what eventually reaches the Federation Account.

He also said the Federal Executive Council has set up a subcommittee that includes state representatives to ensure the process is implemented smoothly.

Edun explained that a new presidential order now requires certain revenues, including management fees, frontier exploration funds and gas flare penalties, to be paid directly into the Federation Account.

“This is about transparency and accuracy so that every tier of government receives its rightful share,” he said, noting that the directive is already in effect and does not stop any ongoing institutional or legislative reviews.

He added that Nigeria’s experience with digital reforms shows that resistance to change usually fades once benefits become clear. He recalled that when electronic payment systems were first introduced in Lagos, many people doubted them, but adoption later grew rapidly.

Officials say the combined reforms in taxation, revenue monitoring, budgeting, asset management and oil income remittance are designed to strengthen public finances and make the economy more attractive to investors.

They insist that clearer rules, better tracking of funds and wider private sector participation will help the government raise more money, spend it more efficiently and support long-term growth.