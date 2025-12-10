CGC Premier League: Customs Keep Perfect Run

Day 8 of the 2025 CGC Volleyball Premier League Final Phase has produced yet another round of pulsating contests at the Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja, as the battle for league supremacy sharpened across both the men’s and women’s categories.

Coming off an intense Day 7 that saw dominant outings from Nigeria Customs and statement wins from Sunshine, COAS, Benue Queens and Life Camp, yesterday’s fixtures added fresh twists to the unfolding title race.

In the men’s division, Nigeria Customs Service extended their ruthless run with a straight-sets victory over Kano Pillars, winning 3–0 (25–22, 28–26, 25–22).

Despite Pillars putting up stiff resistance, especially in the tight second set, Customs’ superior organisation and attacking precision once again proved decisive, keeping their unbeaten streak intact.

NSCDC bounced back strongly from previous setbacks with a 3–1 win over COAS Spikers (19–25, 25–21, 25–21, 25–20). After losing the first set, NSCDC grew into the match, tightening their block and cutting out errors to claim three straight sets and secure a vital victory.

In one of the most dramatic matches of the day, Offa VC edged NAF Rockets 3–2 (23–25, 25–23, 25–23, 21–25, 15–11) in a five-set thriller. The contest swung back and forth, but Offa’s composure in the decider earned them a memorable win.

Nigeria Police Force returned to winning ways with a solid 3–1 triumph over UCEM (28–26, 18–25, 25–20, 25–18). The police’s superior defensive discipline and late-set execution made the difference, despite UCEM’s strong second-set response.

CNS Spikers capped the men’s fixtures with an emphatic 3–0 victory over Sunshine Spikers (25–22, 25–20, 25–18), a result that not only halted Sunshine’s Day 7 momentum but also strengthened CNS’s position among the leading contenders.

The women’s category opened with COAS Spikers asserting dominance over Kada Emeralds in a 3–0 sweep (25–13, 25–22, 25–10), showcasing sharp serving and quick attacking transitions.

Life Camp maintained their impressive form with another straight-sets win—this time against Olalomi Royal Queens (25–9, 25–16, 25–20)—further consolidating their top-four aspirations.

Anambra Queens and Wikki Queens delivered one of the most gripping matches of Day 8, with Anambra emerging 3–2 winners (25–22, 24–26, 23–25, 25–12, 15–13). After trailing by two sets to one, Anambra stormed back with an authoritative fourth set before sealing the decider in a tense finish.

In a heavyweight clash, Nigeria Customs Service Women overcame CNS Spikers 3–1 (19–25, 25–17, 25–21, 25–19). Despite losing the opening set, Customs demonstrated their trademark resilience and tactical adjustment to reverse the tide and strengthen their hold on the title race.

Benue Queens, impressive on Day 7, fell 0–3 to a determined NSCDC side (25–18, 25–22, 25–17). NSCDC were sharp and efficient throughout, denying Benue the rhythm that defined their previous outings. The victory keeps NSCDC firmly in the hunt for a strong finish.