CGC Adeniyi Calls For unity, National Service As Customs Hosts Ramadan Iftar

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has called for renewed commitment to unity, national service, and spiritual reflection as it hosted Ramadan Iftar gatherings that brought together officers of the Service, government officials, and key stakeholders.

The events, held in Abuja as part of activities during the holy month of Ramadan, reflected the Service’s commitment to fostering unity, collaboration and shared values among its personnel and partners.

The first gathering took place at the Dunes Hotel, where the Comptroller-General of Customs, Adewale Adeniyi, hosted senior government officials, diplomats, captains of industry, security chiefs, and members of the Customs management team, both serving and retired.

Also in attendance were representatives of sister security agencies and senior media executives.

Welcoming guests, CGC Adeniyi described Ramadan as a period of reflection, discipline, and spiritual renewal, urging Nigerians to carry the lessons of the holy month into their daily lives and national responsibilities.

Ramadan is a period that requires absolute dedication to faith. It is a time when we turn to God in prayer and seek guidance in all that we do,” he said.

“I encourage all of us to carry the lessons of this season into our daily lives, in our interactions with one another, with our families, in our businesses and most importantly, in our service to the nation.”

The CGC emphasised that Nigeria’s progress depends on unity and shared responsibility, stressing that the commitment of all stakeholders remains essential to achieving lasting peace and economic stability.

“This period calls for total dedication to the service of the country. We must remain united in our commitment to national unity, in our pursuit of economic prosperity and in our determination to strengthen peace and progress in Nigeria,” he added.

The Director of Home Finance at the Federal Ministry of Finance, Ali Muhammad, commended the leadership of the NCS for advancing reforms to strengthen trade administration and revenue generation.

He particularly acknowledged the Service’s increasing reliance on technology to modernise customs processes, highlighting the indigenous digital trade platform B’Odogwu as a significant step towards improving efficiency and transparency in cargo clearance.

Muhammad noted that the reforms align with the Federal Government’s economic recovery agenda and will enhance trade facilitation, reduce bottlenecks and strengthen Nigeria’s economic competitiveness.

In her goodwill message, the Managing Director of Trade Modernisation Project Limited, Jummai Umar-Ajijola, commended the Customs leadership for promoting innovation and institutional reform within the Service.

She referenced the recent international technology conference in Abu Dhabi, where the NCS showcased the B’Odogwu digital platform, attracting significant interest from global participants who praised the Service’s indigenous technology-driven approach to customs administration.

Similarly, as part of Ramadan activities, the Management of the Nigeria Customs Service also hosted an Iftar dinner at the Service Headquarters in Maitama on 5 March 2026, organised by the Trade Modernisation Project Limited.

The gathering brought together officers and personnel of the Service in an atmosphere of unity and reflection as Muslim officers observed the breaking of the day’s fast.

Speaking at the occasion, CGC Adeniyi reminded officers of the season’s significance, describing it as a time for reflection, self-improvement, and supplication to the Almighty.

“I pray that the Almighty will answer all our prayers. We pray that during the remaining days of Ramadan and Lent, all our supplications will be accepted,” he said.

He further urged officers to demonstrate compassion and unity.

“We should also be reminded that during this period, we are expected to demonstrate love and affection for each other. I want to wish you a remarkable and memorable fasting period, and may we witness many more Ramadans and Lenten seasons,” he concluded.