Cg: Corruption Has No Place In Immigration Service

The Comptroller General of Nigeria Immigration Service (CGIS), Kemi Nandap, has vowed to build an agency that is modern, transparent, and efficient, one that delivers services with integrity and excellence.

The immigration chief made the declaration yesterday during the flags-off of the 4th quarter nationwide sensitisation campaign against corruption and for enhanced service delivery in Abuja.

According to Nandap, the campaign is not just a slogan, but a call to action by officers, and personnel, to sustain ongoing innovation and transparency.

To uphold integrity and professional ethics, Nandap announced the training and re-training of officers in that regard.

“In recent years, the Nigeria Immigration Service has embraced technology to simplify and secure its processes. Equally important has been our unwavering commitment to combating corruption.