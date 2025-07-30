CFG Advisory: Nigeria’s Over $100bn Debt Profile Unsustainable

The Chief Executive Officer of The CFG Advisory, Mr. Adetilewa Adebajo, has warned that Nigeria’s current debt profile of over $100 billion and debt servicing obligations amounting to N16 trillion, are unsustainable.

Adebajo gave the warning in the firm’s 2025 half-year economic update, titled, “Can Nigeria transition from economic stability to sustainable growth?” According to him, “all the gains from fuel subsidy removal are now going towards debt service.”

He noted that while the economy has achieved stability with key economic indicators moving in the right trajectory after 26 months of reforms, it was now clear that, “reforms alone cannot put the economy on the path of sustainable growth.”

Citing latest data which shows that Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth declined from 3.8 per cent in Q4 2024 to 3.1 per cent in Q1’2025, he said: “Reform fatigue has led to an economic quagmire as the government faces the reality that reforms alone cannot pull the economy out of stagflation to the path of sustainable growth.”

According to him, the outcome of the reforms is, “an over 200% currency devaluation, debt in excess of $100 billion and an economy deep in stagflation.”

“Households and firms are bearing the brunt of the reforms, with low purchasing power, low productivity, high interest rates and unfavourable exchange rates,” he added.

He also said that social intervention programmes introduced by the government to cushion the effects of the reforms have failed and “need to be restored.”

“Excessive fiscal spending, a massive deficit and failure of the social intervention program have left Nigerian households and firms despondent, with an economy struggling with stagflation—time to restore the social intervention program and give the reforms a human face,” Adebajo stated.

He urged the government to begin to tackle the challenge by ensuring that the 2025 Budget is, “urgently reviewed downwards.”

He also said that the: “FGN urgently needs to revise and implement a coordinated growth strategy by the alignment of structural policies with the coordination of Trade, Industry, Investment Poliies, with Monetary and fiscal policies.”

Furthermore, he recommended that: “FGN needs to urgently sell down to at least 49% of its interest in the 74 Licensed Concession Assets in a bid to raise $50 billion to improve government finances, restructure and recapitalize Nigeria National Petroleum Company (NNPC) balance sheet.

It must also consolidate all of NNPC oil forward contracts into a structured debt instrument for ease of management, better rates, transparency and accountability.

“With this in place and other bottlenecks removed, Nigeria can restore investments into the Oil and Gas industry, which has declined from the highs of $22 billion in 2009 and 2014 to less than $3billion in 2024.

This is a bid to ramp up production to 2.5mbpd for revenue sustainability and FX availability, and rate reduction.”