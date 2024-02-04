CFAO Mobility Open Day Unveils Cutting-Edge Solutions, Celebrates 120 Years of Innovation

CFAO Mobility, a pioneering name in the mobility solutions industry, recently hosted the “CFAO Mobility Open Day” at Harbour Point, Victoria Island, Lagos on Thursday, January 25, 2024. The event lived up to its promise, offering attendees an immersive experience in the realm of cutting-edge mobility solutions. The Open Day featured an impressive line-up of top-tier brands, including Toyota, Mitsubishi, Suzuki, Fuso, JCB, Howo, Kinlong, Techking Tyres, Yamaha, Winpart, Auto Fast, Otis, and Loxea. From brand-new cars to elevator and escalator installation and maintenance, motorcycles, outboard engines, corporate leasing, fleet management solutions, spare parts, and aftermarket expertise, the event served as a comprehensive hub for all mobility needs.

Attendees were treated to insightful talks from industry and technical experts, providing valuable insights into the latest advancements in mobility solutions. Beyond a product showcase, the Open Day served as a dynamic platform for networking, learning, and exploring the future of mobility. The venue buzzed with excitement as participants explored the diverse offerings and interacted with representatives from CFAO Mobility and its partner brands. Throughout the day, exclusive discounts, surprises, and opportunities to connect with industry experts enhanced the overall experience.

Managing Director of CFAO Mobility, Mr. Patrice Porte, said “Today’s event is a momentous occasion for us as we bring our showrooms together in one location, providing an extraordinary opportunity to showcase the wide array of offerings that define CFAO Mobility.” Reflecting on the company’s 120-year legacy in Nigeria, he added, “CFAO Mobility celebrated a significant milestone last year – 120 years of dedicated service and contribution to Nigeria. Today, as we stand here at the forefront of the automotive industry, we reflect on our rich history and look forward to an exciting future filled with innovation, customer satisfaction, and a continued commitment to nurturing local talents.” The Open Day included insightful panel discussions on industry- related topics.

Former Director of the National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC), Luqman Mamudu, presented a paper on “The Future of Mobility in Nigeria: Trends, Challenges, and Opportunities.” Panel themes included ‘CFAO: Celebrating Our Legacy, Embracing Our Future,’ and discussions on “Solution for Car Accessibility,” “Importance of Quality Service and Genuine Spare Parts in the Automotive Industry in Nigeria,” and “Celebrating Women in the Automotive Industry.” The company said “For those who missed the event, CFAO Mobility encourages everyone to connect on social media – follow CFAO Nigeria for more details.

Stay tuned for updates on future events and innovative solutions from CFAO Mobility. CFAO, a trusted player in the mobility, health, consumer goods, and infrastructure sectors, continues to be a beacon of innovation and service excellence in Nigeria for over 120 years. The successful Open Day stands as a testament to their commitment to providing diverse and innovative mobility solutions.