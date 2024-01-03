Cervical Cancer: WHO Seeks Adoption Of Single-Dose HPV Vaccine In African Countries

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has said a single dose of the HPV vaccine is most effective in saving the lives of women from cervical cancer, as it eliminates the challenge of missing vaccination schedules.

WHO Regional Director for Africa, Dr. Matshidiso Moeti in a message to mark the cervical cancer awareness month (January) made available to newsmen on Wednesday in Abuja, noted that four countries in the WHO Africa region have already adopted the vaccine for use.

According to her, In 2020, 100,000 women developed cervical cancer out of which approximately 70,000 of the women died from the disease in the WHO African Region, making up t21% of the cervical cancer mortality globally.

While noting that no fewer than 27 African countries have commenced the HPV vaccinations for girls between the ages of 9 to 14, she added that HPV vaccination was a game-changer in the drive to eliminate cervical cancer both in the African region and globally.

She said: “We are making major progress in this area. Twenty-seven countries in our region have started HPV vaccination, making it part of routine vaccination in young women. Another move towards accelerating the introduction of the life-saving HPV vaccine is towards using only one dose shown to be highly effective, which means that young women are less likely to drop out of the vaccine schedule.

“Already, 4 countries have adopted the single-dose vaccine. The region overall, is scaling up and increasing HPV vaccine coverage in the target populations, which is highly encouraging.

“I would urge all countries in the region to actively engage in awareness campaigns, promote screening and encourage HPV vaccination among their young women.

“As we start 2024, let’s keep cervical cancer high on our agenda. My message is clear: first, cervical cancer can be prevented and it can be cured. Everyone needs to be aware of the disease, what causes it and how it can be prevented. Second, there is no one intervention that will achieve this – we need to harness a range of techniques and approaches.

“Third, the WHO Regional Office for Africa will continue to work with our countries and a range of partners and stakeholders to accelerate action against cervical cancer and ensure that no woman in Africa needs to be diagnosed with this devastating disease.”

Moeti who disclosed that Cervical cancer disproportionately affects the most vulnerable communities in the region, added that women living with HIV were more susceptible to HPV infection and stand an increased risk of cervical cancer.

“While this is a particular challenge in the African Region, with our high levels of HIV infection, this is also an opportunity. We can use our HIV screening and treatment services as another opportunity to raise awareness of cervical cancer, and offer screening and vaccination to women attending HIV services.”

Moeti added, “Regarding screening, WHO is supporting countries in the region to move towards screening for the presence of HPV as a pointer towards the possible presence of cervical cancer. Sixteen countries are using this technique, and a major breakthrough in screening is the use of self-sampling kits that test for HPV.

“Countries also need their capacity for early diagnosis and treatment strengthened, and WHO has supported Malawi, Sierra Leone and Zambia by improving training in cervical cancer treatment services. Good pathology services are also needed to diagnose cervical cancer, and once diagnosed patients may need more than one kind of treatment.

‘All of this needs to be scaled up across the region, made available at public health centres, in a way that does not result in major costs to patients and their families.”