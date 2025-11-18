Cervical Cancer Vaccines Saved Over 1m Lives In Lower-Income Countries –Gavi

More than one million cervical cancer deaths have been prevented, and an estimated 86 million girls are now protected against the leading cause of cervical cancer, thanks to a concerted three-year effort by Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance and lower-income countries.

This milestone, announced on the first World Cervical Cancer Elimination Day, follows a major revitalisation of Gavi’s HPV vaccine programme that began in 2023.

“Every two minutes, a woman dies from cervical cancer – a disease that is both devastating and largely preventable,” said Dr Sania Nishtar, CEO of Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance.

“In 2023, Gavi, in partnership with countries across the world, launched an ambitious campaign to protect 86 million girls against the primary cause of cervical cancer and prevent more than a million deaths.

“Thanks to incredible commitment from countries, partners, civil society and communities, we have now reached that target ahead of schedule.

This collaborative effort is driving major global progress towards eliminating one of the deadliest diseases affecting women”, he added. Cervical cancer strikes hardest in lower-income countries, which often lack screening services and equitable access to treatment.