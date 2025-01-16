Cervical Cancer, Fibroids Tied to Microplastic Exposure

Share

A study led by Chinese researchers has highlighted alarming connections between micro and nanoplastic (MNP) concentrations in human tissues and several health conditions.

By analyzing 61 studies on MNP detection and 840 studies on their toxicological impacts, the researchers from Zhejiang Agriculture and Forestry University, found evidence of MNP particles in key areas of the body, including vital organs and reproductive tissues.

Critically, tissues with lesions consistently exhibited higher MNP concentrations than healthy tissue, pointing to a potential link between plastic pollution and tissue damage.

The study employed advanced techniques, such as spectroscopy, microscopy, and pyrolysis-gas chromatography/mass spectrometry, to identify various plastic polymers in tissues, including skin, arteries, bone marrow, and reproductive organs. Particularly noteworthy were the associations between MNP presence and disorders like inflammatory bowel disease, thrombosis, cervical cancer, and uterine fibroids.

Although causation remains unproven, these findings underscore the urgent need for further research into the health implications of microplastics. Since the 1950s, global plastic production has surged from 1.5 million metric tons to 390.7 million tons in 2021.

Today, humans unknowingly consume between 0.1 and 5.0 grams of microplastics weekly via ingestion, inhalation, and skin contact. These particles, found in seafood, drinking water, air, and even household dust, present a serious environmental and health challenge.

Microplastics have infiltrated every segment of the human digestive system, from saliva to faeces, with worrying implications for liver health and gallstone development. In the respiratory system, fibers have been detected in lung tissue, bronchoalveolar lavage fluid, and sputum, raising concerns about long-term respiratory health effects.

Projections suggest that by 2050, an estimated 12,000 metric tons of plastic waste will persist in landfills and the natural environment. Single-use plastics and the expanding “throw-away” culture are fueling this crisis, breaking plastics down into ever-smaller particles that evade removal methods.

Research indicates that microplastics can disrupt human health at the cellular and organ levels. Known to induce oxidative stress, mitochondrial dysfunction, and inflammation, these particles can also cross the blood-brain barrier, potentially contributing to neurodegenerative conditions.

While it remains unclear whether microplastics directly cause tissue lesions or accumulate in damaged tissue, the findings highlight the urgent need for more research.

Toxicological studies have shown that MNPs can trigger complex biological responses, potentially leading to chronic diseases and tissue deterioration over time. Addressing the health risks associated with microplastics requires standardised methods for detection and quantification in human tissues.

As plastic production and waste continue to rise, the implications for public health and the environment become increasingly dire. This research serves as one more concerning call to action for scientists, policymakers, and the public to confront the growing threat of microplastic pollution to human health and the planet.

