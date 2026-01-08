Cervical Cancer Awareness Month: Regular Screening Is Key To Prevention

January is Cervical Cancer Awareness Month and the United Nations has urged the populace of its member states to stay up to date with cervical screening. The message comes as the world community marks the Cervical Cancer Awareness Month, commemorated globally in January. UNICEF, the UN children’s agency, has warned that cervical cancer takes away a woman’s life every two minutes.

Almost all cervical cancer cases are linked to infection with human papillomaviruses (HPV) – an extremely common virus transmitted through sexual contact. Cervical cancer is both preventable and curable with proper access to screening, vaccination and treatment.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) recommends vaccination for HPV for all girls aged nine–14, before they become sexually active and cervical screening from the age of 30 (25 years for women living with HIV).

Cervical cancer is almost always caused by the human papillomavirus (HPV), a common infection that most people will be exposed to at some point in their lives. In many cases, the body clears HPV on its own. Sometimes, the virus stays in the body and causes changes in cervical cells.

Over time, these changes can lead to cervical cancer. If you have a cervix, have been sexually active, and are between the ages of 25 and 69, you are likely eligible for cervical screening.

The most important step is simply to stay up to date with your tests – whether that’s a Pap test or an HPV test. How often you need screening depends on the type of test used, your age, your health history, and your provincial or territorial guidelines.

Talk to your healthcare provider about HPV vaccination and screening options available to you. Regular screening exams can find these changes early, before cancer develops. When combined with HPV vaccination, cervical cancer is one of the most preventable cancers in Canada. For decades, the Pap test has been the main way to screen for cervical cancer. The Pap test checks cervical cells under a microscope to look for changes.

It is effective, but it can sometimes miss early signs. HPV testing works differently. Instead of looking at the cells, it looks for the virus that causes most cervical cancer cases. This makes HPV testing better at identifying people at risk for cervical cancer, resulting in earlier detection, treatment, and the reduction of future cancer risk.

It also means screening can be done less often, usually every three to five years, while still offering strong protection when compared to the Pap. Many provinces and territories have already moved to HPV screening, while others are preparing to do so. This shift follows the latest scientific evidence and supports Canada’s national goal of eliminating cervical cancer as a public health problem within the next generation.