Certificates Forgery: CISLAC Canvases Life Ban From Public Against Nnaji

Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC) has called for a life ban from holding public office on former Minister of Innovation, Science, and Technology, Chief Uche Nnaji, maintaining that the ex-minister was unrepentant and only forced to resign.

This was even as HallowMace Foundation Africa, a non-governmental organisation dedicated to promoting accountability and transparency in public service, blamed the degree certificate and National Youth Service Corps discharge certificate scandal surrounding the ex-minister on what it described as ‘bow and go syndrome’ in the Senate screening process and institutional failure on the part of the Department of State Security (DSS).

CISLAC and HallowMace called on the National Assembly and DSS to apoligise to Nigerians for what it termed an international embarrassment arising from their institutional failures.

In a telephone interview with newsmen on Wednesday, the Executive Director of CISLAC, Auwal Ibrahim Musa (Rafsanjani), said that Nnaji was recalcitrant and busy trading blames, when all material evidence had indicted him, hence he should never be allowed to hold public office in Nigeria again.