Certificate Saga: Tinubu’s Media Aides Trying To Change Narrative – Atiku

The presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has accused media aides of President Bola Tinubu of attempting to change the narrative of disposition of the registrar of the Chicago State University (CSU), in court on the president’s academic credentials.

Atiku in a statement by his media adviser Paul Ibe, said there were several attempts to twist the facts of the matter, “which deliberately aim to confuse the mind of the public concerning the matter.”

The former vice president also alleged that some media houses have been trying to slant their story to misinterpret the facts in the registrar’s disposition.

“Sadly, however, the truth of the matter remains that Nigeria’s president, Bola Tinubu falsified a document he submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and swore an affidavit under oath to back up his forgery,” Atiku said.

He recalled that the CSU registrar Caleb Westberg, on page 26 of the deposition said under oath, that it was “correct”, that the university does not have a true and correct copy of the diploma issued to Bola Tinubu in 1979.

Atiku also noted that Westberg on page 27, said the CSU ” did not find any diploma issued in 1979 to Mr. Tinubu.”

According to him, the registrar further stated that the university was not aware of the diploma Tinubu submitted to INEC.

He however noted that President Tinubu’s supporters and spin doctors would want to force the narrative on the Nigerian public that the president graduated from the CSU, without providing an answer on how a candidate could graduate from a university that he was not qualified for.

“According to information in the open, President Tinubu applied to the CSU with a pre-qualifying 1970 certificate from Government College Lagos, whereas the school did not come into existence until 1974.

“Maybe this should make Tinubu the first man ever to have an anticipatory certification from the school four clear years before the founding of the school.

“Another mystery is that in addition to the non-existing Government College Lagos certificate, Tinubu presented a certificate from another school in the United States that belongs to a female candidate and a Cambridge HSC of 1970 – the same year he purportedly graduated from a secondary school in Nigeria,” Atiku said.

He added that if the president would not do what is honourable by resigning from office and saving the country an imminent embarrassment, at least his supporters should desist from telling lies to confuse the public.

The PDP candidate also observed that the president’s NYSC discharged certificate bears Bola Adekunle Tinubu, even when the CSU said under oath that the middle name of “A” was never interpreted in any document in his file.

Atiku stated that every name on the NYSC certificate is not a creation of the student, but the official name that the student was officially known as, from his tertiary institution.

“Tinubu was allegedly never known as Adekunle at CSU. Thus, the only way to understand how Adekunle was smuggled on his NYSC discharge certificate can only be explained as a forgery.

“Yet, his media aides will come to the open to make a shameful alternative fact.

“It is even more shameful that just when this whole scandal continues to unfold, media handlers of President Tinubu have, from nowhere, smuggled a middle name of Adekunle into his Wikipedia account.

“It is, therefore, becoming very obvious that there is no end point to how President Tinubu and his spin doctors will continue to use one forgery to cover the other,” he added.