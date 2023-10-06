Certificate Saga: Resign Now, NADECO Tells Tinubu

A pro-democracy group, National Democratic Coalition (NADECO) has called on President Bola Tinubu to resign over allegations surrounding certificate forgery at Chicago State University (CSU) and other alleged fraud issues.

The Executive Director of the organization in the USA, Lloyd Ukwu, made the call in a statement on Friday

He noted that the office of the President of Nigeria required utmost integrity and adherence to the rule of law.

“The allegations of forgery, if proven true, not only cast a shadow over the presidency but also undermine the credibility of Nigeria on the international stage,” he said.

“You would all recall that the National Democratic Coalition (NADECO) was the first to call for the resignation of Bola Ahmed Tinubu due to his Chicago State University certificate forgery. And today, we are reiterating this call.

“NADECO being a prominent voice for democracy, transparency, and accountability in Nigeria, is deeply concerned about recent allegations regarding the authenticity of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s academic credentials. In light of the evidence pointing towards forgery of a certificate from Chicago State University, NADECO calls upon President Tinubu to resign from his position as the President of the most populous black country in the world.

“Forgery is a serious offence both in the United States and Nigeria, carrying severe legal consequences. According to U.S. law, the penalty for forgery can include imprisonment and fines.

“In Nigeria, forgery is a criminal offence under various sections of the Criminal Code and Penal Code, with potential penalties ranging from imprisonment to fines, depending on the circumstances.

“NADECO believes that holding a position of such immense responsibility as the President of Nigeria requires the utmost integrity and adherence to the rule of law. The allegations of forgery, if proven true, not only cast a shadow over the presidency but also undermine the credibility of Nigeria on the international stage. Such actions risk bringing international embarrassment to our great nation.

“Furthermore, NADECO emphasises that leaders must set an example for the citizens they represent. Upholding the highest ethical standards is not only a legal requirement but a moral imperative for anyone holding public office.

“We urge President Tinubu to step down voluntarily in the interest of preserving the integrity of the presidency and the nation”, he said.

He observed that Nigeria was currently grappling with myriads of challenges, stressing that with the allegations of forgery, Tinubu was already distracted and was rather leading the country to “international embarrassment”.

“In these challenging times, Nigeria needs a leader who can focus on the pressing issues facing our country, such as security, economic stability, and social development, without the distraction of forgery allegations.

“A voluntary resignation would demonstrate a commitment to the principles of accountability and transparency that NADECO has long advocated for.

“NADECO calls upon all relevant authorities, both in Nigeria and the United States, to thoroughly investigate these allegations to ensure justice is served. We also urge President Tinubu to reflect upon the gravity of the situation, consider the best interests of Nigeria and its people and resign.”

It would be recalled that a United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois, had on Saturday, ruled in favour of the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, and ordered that the Chicago State University should release President Tinubu’s academic record to the former vice president. The Court, on Monday, released the academic records which have generated mixed reactions from the citizenry.