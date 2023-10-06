Certificate Saga: Nigeria Bigger Than Any Individual –Atiku

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the February presidential election, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has said Nigeria is bigger than any individual. Atiku, who spoke for the first time since the certificate saga involving President Bola Tinubu from Chicago State University (CSU), said he undertook the pains to unravel the saga at great cost and for important reasons.

The PDP candidate at a press conference in Abuja yesterday stated that his generation worked hard to return the soldiers to the barracks and to defend the right of the people to elect and establish for a legitimate government in the country, adding that there are ground rules for legitimate governance in Nigeria.

He warned that the reputation of Nigeria as a nation is at stake by the discoveries from the Chicago State University. Atiku added that the nation’s election was “founded on the constitution from which leadership and government in Nigeria alone derive their legitimacy. “The people look up to us as leaders to respect these rules and, where necessary, to defend them.

“Today, we are called upon again as a people to uphold and defend the ground rules of elective government in our country. The constitution prescribes the requirements for those who seek the highest elective office in the land. “It should not take months or, indeed, decades, for the institutions concerned to be able to do their work in establishing the credibility of any certificates presented by candidates for public office.”

The former vice president said the quest was not for or about him, adding that it was a quest for the enthronement of truth, morality, and accountability in public affairs. He called on the candidate of Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, and his New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) counterpart, Dr. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, and leaders of thought, to join him in the campaign to enshrine probity, accountability and the basic principles of justice, morality and uprightness in the country and in government.

Atiku denied that he betrayed his friend, Tinubu who gave him a platform to contest the 2007 presidential election, disclosing that their relationship had suffered a setback since that election. According to the former vice president, Tinubu supported Umaru Musa Yar’Adua of PDP because he refused to pick him as running mate. Said he: “In 2007 we came together to form AC (Action Congress), and in Lagos at the convention I emerged and I got the ticket.

“And after the convention, a few of our friends met me and told me Bola wanted to be my running mate. So, I asked for their opinion on a Muslim-Muslim ticket. All of them said they objected. I asked them why they didn’t tell him. “That was the end of our political relationship; it broke away as he went ahead and supported Yar’Adua. So where is the ground for him to say I betrayed him?” He accused former President Muhammadu Buhari of crippling the logistics company he established during the military era.

Atiku’s lawyer, Kalu Kalu, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), who was also at the press conference, disclosed that there were discrepancies in President Tinubu’s educational qualifications, from the documents disposed of at the US court by the CSU. Kalu, who expressed the belief that the Supreme Court would allow PDP and Atiku to adduce fresh evidence in the petition challenging Tinubu’s election, said they were told that the president forged the certificate he presented to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

According to him, the qualifying certificates from Southwest College, which he alleged the president used to secure admission into Chicago State University, “bears a female (name) indicating that the document does not belong to Bola Ahmed Tinubu. “Also, the CSU admission application form has a claim that Bola Ahmed Tinubu attended Government College, Lagos and graduated in 1970 when indeed, the school was established in 1974.

“The same document has it that the owner of that document is a black American and in the document Bola Ahmed Tinubu submitted to INEC, he denied having dual citizenship, which means it does not belong to him. “The same document under deposition says that the ‘A’ (in) Bola A Tinubu is Ahmed. But the NYSC certificate Bola Ahmed Tinubu submitted to INEC has Adekunle.”

Kalu stated that the Supreme Court has held that it can allow a party to adduce fresh evidence, as long as certain conditions were met, and expressed confidence that from what transpired in the proceedings in US court, “that condition has already been met.”