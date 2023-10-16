Certificate Saga: Lagos APC Chieftain, Alimi, Urges Opposition To Stop Distracting Tinubu

A Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State, Hon. Mutiu Alimi, has warned members of the opposition to stop distracting President Bola Ahmed Tinubu from doing what Nigerians voted him to do.

Alimi made the plea at an interactive session in Lagos, while reacting to the issues surrounding the academic records of President Tinubu.

The legal practitioner-cum-politician stated that all efforts by members of the opposition to tarnish the image of President Tinubu would fail, saying that he is on the right path to bring everlasting development to Nigeria.

He said; “There are investigative agencies backed by the constitution to investigate and prosecute issues relating to the certificate of a public office holder. There isn’t much that the Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has to tell us because, when you submit a petition to a court, it is expected that you allow the court to evaluate the evidence you have put before it.

“He does not need to convince Nigerians on the matter and he should stop distracting the president.”

While saying that Atiku might not like the person of the president, he added that if he is a good advocate of the rule of law, he should allow the law to take its course.

According to him, “Atiku has submitted whatever he got from anywhere he went to the court, the court has jurisdiction over it. We have justices of the Supreme Court, who are more than competent to adjudicate on it, and when this is done, let it be acceptable to all Nigerians.

He stressed that the 2023 General Elections are unique in the history of Nigeria.

He noted that Atiku and Tinubu are friends and that when the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Tinubu as winner, he invited all the presidential candidates to join hands with him to build Nigeria.

“At the moment, Nigeria is in a critical situation such that all lovers of this country should support Asiwaju Bola Tinubu to lead Nigeria and restore the hope of the people. There isn’t much issue on the matter, let the court decide if Tinubu has committed abnormality.

“Atiku should allow Tinubu to concentrate and lead the country to a meaningful destination because Nigerians are hungry. There are many controversies surrounding Atiku too. He should allow the court to adjudicate whatever allegation he has raised, if it has not been proven in a court of competent jurisdiction, then it is not yet established.

“As it is today, Tinubu is the President of Nigeria and any lover of the country, who wishes the nation to move forward and for the people to be liberated from economic crisis and poverty everywhere, should support the President, give him ideas so that he can do the necessary things to lead the country out of its predicament,” he said.

The Lagos APC Chieftain pleaded with Nigerians to give Tinubu more time to stabilise the economy, adding that the President started well by making reforms across the sectors.

He explained that Tinubu came at a time that the nation is facing a critical situation, but that he is going to be an instrument to be used by God to bring succor to Nigeria.

“God will help him, I will also plead with our people to give him a chance. There are fundamental problems in this country, a lot of government agencies in the country need reform; the judiciary, the police and virtually all the institutions, but Nigerians should be patient,” said Alimi.