Certificate Racketeering: Undercover Agent Absolves LASU VC

After a concerned and respected alumnus of the university called the attention of the erstwhile authority of the institution to the development, Wealthroot, a company engaged by the immediate administration of the former VC of LASU to act as undercover to help fish out unscrupulous elements who engaged in fraudulently imputing records of non-graduates of LASU as students of the institution for the illicit purpose of obtaining the institution’s certificate have turned in a report.

Upon completion of its assigned roles and submission of a final report, the company commissioned to unravel the syndicate involved in the manipulation of the university info-server system has absolved incumbent Vice Chancellor of Lagos State University (LASU), Prof. Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello of complicity and attempts to sweep a probe into the matter under the carpet.

According to a statement released by its Managing Director, Benedict Okohnma, Professor Olatunji-Bello has contributed to the success of investigations and has expressed interest in a thorough job and is putting measures in place to forestall future attempts to hack into the school’s info system.

Listing roles assigned to it when it was being engaged, Okohnma said: “Wealthroot as a company had an understanding with the university with the mandate to understudy the mode of operations of the syndicates, understudy the process of recruiting their clients, all administrative and academic process taken by the syndicates to the point of clearance which requires to be done in person, work with security agents to wrap up the syndicates no matter their status or any level of external connection”.

“The company was also charged to recommend measures to prevent such from further happening in the institution and submit findings to the university.

His statement absolved the current leadership of LASU of any iota of cover-up.

“The management is carrying out her obligation of understanding between the university and Wealthroot, and it is giving necessary support to the company and other agencies involved in the operations while the investigation is ongoing.

“It must be placed on record that we also observed that the University under the current Vice Chancellor has recently put in place some measures to fortify the certificate collection process in the university”, the statement said.

It also said it is worthy of note and should be placed on records that the university brought in the Department of State Services (DSS) and the university security guards to support the investigation as the operations lasted, while also explaining that the university leadership under Olatunji-Bello has expressed their desires for a thorough job and this will naturally take a longer time for the company to gather undeniable evidence against the culprits.

It was also revealed that full-time studies were not affected by the scam, as the syndicate found behind the alleged fraudulent acquisition of LASU certificates comprised former associates of the institution who had worked in the university’s external systems at one point or the other, who then took advantage of the rush associated with the desire of the University to close down satellite campuses and clear backlogs of students also known as “part-time students”.

“It is very important to state clearly that this crime and the manipulation has nothing to do with the full-time regular undergraduate academic programs of the institution”, the statement added.