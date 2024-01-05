Certificate Palava: FG to Extend Ban to Kenya, Uganda, Niger

After the ban on Benin and Togo university degrees, the Minister of Education, Tahir Mamman, has vowed to extend sanctions to Uganda, Kenya and the Niger Republic. Recall that the Federal Government on Tuesday announced suspension of accreditation of certificates from Benin and Togo republics following an undercover report by Daily Nigerian, which exposed how degrees are purchased from the two francophone countries without merit.

“The finding detailed how our reporter, Umar Audu, ‘finished’ a four-year degree programme in less than two months from Ecole Superieure de Gestion et de Technologies, ESGT, Cotonou, Benin Republic.” But speaking during an interview on Channels TV on Wednesday, Mr Mamman said the probe would be extended beyond the countries indicted in the report. “We are not going to stop at just Benin and Togo.

We are going to extend the dragnet to countries like Uganda, Kenya, even Niger where such institutions have been set up. “We will not stop at the suspension of certificates from Togo and Benin Republic alone. We are going to extend the suspension to other countries where such institutions operate,” he said, adding: “The students who patronised them are not victims but criminals, we need to emphasise this.

“I have no sympathy for such people. Instead, they are part of the criminal chain that should be arrested,” the minister said on Wednesday. He added that security agents will go after those with fake certificates from foreign countries already using them to secure opportunities in Nigeria. The minister also disclosed that the investigation committee will submit its report in three months.