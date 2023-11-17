Certificate Of Return: It Was Almost Becoming An Issue – Diri

Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State has disclosed that presenting a Certificate of Return (CoR)to him by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) was almost an issue as he said that the All Progressives Congress (APC) brandished 85,000 results from their pockets arguing that the CoR should not be issued to him and his deputy.

Governor Diri who won the last Saturday off-season Governorship election with 175,196 votes to defeat his immediate rival, Timipre Sylva of APC who got 110,108 votes said his receipt of a certificate of return has brought to rest all the speculations going on all over the country.

Diri who spoke at the INEC office on Friday where he went to receive the certificate said the speculation that INEC would not present the certificate to him just as he commended the commission for its professionalism and impartiality during and after the election has been put to rest.

Diri said it was a historic moment for him, his deputy and Bayelsans, whom he appreciated for standing behind him and his running mate, bearing in mind the antics of the opposition that brandished cooked results against their will.

He stated that it was unfortunate hearing the opposition, particularly the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, alleging that INEC cancelled 85,000 of the party’s votes as well as manipulation by the commission, stressing that his party would wait for them at the tribunal.

He said “Presenting the certificate of return was almost becoming another issue as some were brandishing results of 85,000 votes in their pockets and saying that the certificate would not be issued to those declared winners in Bayelsa State. So, this event has brought to rest all those speculations that have been all over the country.

“After thanking God for today’s event, I also thank the Independent National Electoral Commission, from the chairman to the supervising commissioner to the REC and the administrative secretary as well as all the staff.

“This is one historic moment for me, my deputy governor and the people of Bayelsa State. I appreciate the electorate for standing behind what they believe was a government that has performed and must have another term.”

Presenting the certificate, the INEC National Commissioner for Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa and Rivers states, Mrs May Agbamuche-Mbu, presented the certificate to the duo at 11:11 am at the state headquarters of the commission in Yenagoa.

Mrs Agbamuche-Mbu said presenting the Certificate of Return by the commission was a statutory provision in fulfilment of section 72(1) of the Electoral Act 2022, which also stated that the presentation must be done within 14 days following the declaration of a winner.

She thanked stakeholders for their commitment and contributions toward the peaceful conduct of the election and equally appreciated the staff of the commission who displayed an exceptional level of dedication to their job.

On behalf of INEC, she also congratulated the governor and his deputy on their victory at the poll and wished them a successful second tenure in office.