Certificate Forgery Rocks Anambra Traditional Stool As Ikenga Community Boils

Contest for the position of a substantive traditional ruler of Ikenga Community in Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra State, has got messier following the alleged forgery of West African Examination Council (WAEC), O’level certificate by one of the contestants, Nze Nonso Ezeokafor.

The alleged forgery had earlier been discovered by the Selection Committee, which discovered that the said forged certificate belongs to one Agnes Ogboji.

The suspect allegedly pasted his passport on another person’s statement of result, but the Commissioner for Local Government and Town Union Affairs, Chief Tony Collins Nwabunwanne, called WAEC officials who confirmed that the result was fake.

At the Commissioner’s office, he was reported to have owned up to the forgery and announced his withdrawal from the race and was ultimately disqualified. According to the letter of the committee signed by the Chairman, Ichie Wilfred Muojekwu and Secretary, Mr Onwudebe John Paul;

“After verification of all the candidates curriculum vitae by the committee, it was discovered that Nze Chukwunonso Ezeokafor’s WAEC result was not correct and he was disqualified.” “The remaining three candidates are the ones cleared to contest for the post of Igwe Ikenga.

“The cleared candidates are Nze Obinna Ezenwanne, Nze Okwudili Dim and Mr Obinna Okoye. “These three candidates by the virtue of their WAEC results, stand approved to participate in the fourth coming debate and election.”

Reacting to the allegations of forgery, the Commissioner for Local Government and Town Union Affairs, Chief Tony Collins Nwabunwanne, contended that Nze Nonso Ezeokafor only forged WAEC certificate once, which he is aware of, but was quick to add that the community should produce proof of the second forgery and that if found guilty, he would be disqualified accordingly.

Deepening the situation further, the disqualified Nonso Ezeokafor is alleged to have obtained yet another certificate and has indicated interest to contest for the Igwe of Ikenga Community hence drawing the anger of the community.

According to a leader in the town, Sir Ekeson Madueke, “Nonso Ezeokafor stands disqualified and that is the position of our town and again, how can a man who forged WAEC certificate twice be allowed to contest for the Igwe of Ikenga when he already has integrity problems and the image and reputation of Ikenga Community is at stake.

