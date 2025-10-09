Certificate Forgery: Obi Hails Nnaji’s Resignation

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, on Thursday commended the resignation of the Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, Uche Nnaji, following an alleged discrepancy in his academic certificates.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Nnaji resigned on Tuesday, October 7, after a Premium Times investigation report published last week alleged that he submitted forged academic and NYSC certificates to the Senate during his ministerial nomination process.

Reacting to the development, the former Anambra State governor described Nnaji’s decision as “A decent and honourable step,” adding that such actions reinforce accountability in public office.

This is as he called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and relevant agencies to begin verifying the academic and professional certificates of all political candidates ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The economic expert urged that the process should cover all elective positions, from the presidency to local government councillors, stressing that dishonesty and forgery should have no place in leadership.

Speaking further, he called for an urgent national review of the qualification and background verification process for all public office holders, adding that every incumbent and aspiring candidate should make their academic documents publicly accessible.

“It is commendable that the Minister of Innovation, Science, and Technology, Mr Uche Nnaji, has resigned following the controversy surrounding discrepancies in his academic certificates. That is a decent and honourable step.

“These instances remind us that such matters are not trivial; they constitute serious criminal offences.

“As a matter of urgency, this is the time for a comprehensive national review of the qualification and background verification process for all public office holders.

“Other nations, like Ghana, have set an example by thoroughly cross-checking the educational claims and credentials of all candidates before elections. Nigeria must not do less.

“It is appalling that our electoral body carries out little or no due diligence in confirming certificates submitted by candidates. Continuous discrepancies, false declarations, and forged credentials undermine the credibility of our democracy. If we truly desire a free, fair, and credible 2027 election, the process of integrity must begin now.

“Let truth, transparency, and accountability form the foundation of leadership in our dear country. Only then can we build a Nigeria where public service is anchored on honour, not deceit. We must get it right,” the statement concluded.