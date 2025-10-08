Certificate Forgery: Nnaji Speaks On Resignation, Thanks Tinubu

Former Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, Uche Nnaji, said his decision to resign from his position “did not come lightly.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Nnaji resigned on Tuesday following the controversy surrounding his certificate, obtained from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), Enugu State, as well as his National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) discharge certificate.

While he maintains that he graduated from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, in 1975, a report indicates that the institution could not verify his academic records.

In a statement issued on Tuesday night, the former Minister claimed that the certificate scandal was politically motivated by his opponents.

He thanked President Bola Tinubu for the opportunity to serve in his cabinet and assured the President of his continued loyalty.

“My decision to step aside is therefore a personal choice — not an admission of guilt, but rather a principled decision to respect the sanctity of due process and to preserve the integrity of the judicial proceedings currently before the court. In the end, justice will prevail, and history will vindicate the just.

“Over the past week, an orchestrated and sustained campaign of falsehood, politically motivated and malicious attacks have been waged against my person, integrity, and office across print, electronic, and social media platforms.

“These unfounded allegations and media distortions have not only caused personal distress but have also begun to distract from the vital work of the Ministry and the Renewed Hope Agenda of Mr President.

“I remain deeply grateful to His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, for the confidence he reposed in me and for the privilege to serve in his cabinet. His vision for a renewed, innovative, and technologically driven Nigeria is one I continue to hold dear, and I pledge my unflinching support to his administration and its transformative goals.”