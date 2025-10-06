Certificate Forgery: Minister Breaks Silence, Debunks Allegations

The Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, Chief Ucje Nnaji, on Monday, debunked reports in a section of the media that the degree certificate that he submitted to the Ministerial Screening Committee of the Senate during his Screening as a ministerial nominee was forged and not validly issued by the University of Nigeria, Nsukka.

The embattled minister who spoke at a news conference in Abuja described the raging controversy about his academic credentials as a “deliberate misinformation” orchestrated by certain people as part of political intrigue to pull him down. He affirmed that, contrary to the “False narrative” by an online news platform, he is a proud alumnus of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, having graduated in July 1985 with a Bachelor’s Degree in Microbiology/ Biochemistry and with a Second Class ( Honours) Lower Division.

Nnaji, who was represented at the media chat by one Dr Robert Ngwu, said the facts of his academic records were not in doubt as they are documented in the university’s own records, as acknowledged in its official correspondence and reflected in the 1985 Convocation Brochure.

According to him, the University had, in an official letter dated December 21, 2023, affirmed that he was “admitted in 1981 to study Microbiology/Biochemistry and graduated in July 1985 with a Second Class ( Honours) Lower Division.”

He described the letter purportedly written by the Vice Chancellor of the UNN, which indicated that there were “no records” that he completed his course of study and graduated as an “aberration,” fueling the “false narratives.”

“The only authentic letter issued by the University of Nigeria on this matter is the one dated 21 December 2023, duly stamped and signed by Mrs I.A.S.

Onyeador for the Registrar, Dr. (Mrs.) Celine Ngozi Nnebedum.

“That official communication written in response to People’s Gazette Inquiry (SEE ATTACHMENT B)-confirmed that: “Mr. Geoffrey Uchechukwu Nnaji, with registration number 1981/30725, was admitted in 1981 to study Microbiology/Biochemistry and graduated in July 1985 with a Bachelor of Science, Second Class (Honours) Lower Division.”

That was the official position of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka – properly stamped, duly issued, and still valid.

“Two years later, in May 2025, a purported letter surfaced, allegedly written by the University, suddenly claiming that there were “no records”

of the Minister’s graduation.

“The question every Nigerian should ask is simple and logical: What changed between December 2023 and May 2025 – apart from the fact that two card-carrying members of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) suddenly emerged as Acting Vice Chancellor and then Vice Chancellor of the University?

It is on that same political foundation that Premium Times built its false story.

By academic convention worldwide, the Registrar-not the Vice Chancellor, is the custodian of all examination and graduation records. Any attempt by the Vice Chancellor to assume that role is an aberration in university protocol and, in this case, an obvious political overreach,” Nnaji said.