Certificate Forgery Allegation: Science Minister Resigns

The Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, Uche Nnaji, has resigned following the allegations of certificate forgery against him.

Nnaji had been under fire over allegations that he forged the credentials he submitted to President Bola Tinubu and the Senate during his ministerial confirmation.

Investigation by online newspaper, PREMIUM TIMES, revealed Nnaji did not complete his university education and that both the bachelor’s degree and National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) certificate he presented to Tinubu, as well as to the offices of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and the Department of State Services (DSS), were forged.

Meanwhile, President Tinubu has accepted the resignation of Nnaji. This was disclosed by the Presidential spokesman, Bayo Onanuga in a release yesterday.

Tinubu appointed Nnaji in August 2023. Nnaji resigned in a letter thanking the President for allowing him to serve Nigeria. The President thanked him for his service and wished him well in future endeavours.