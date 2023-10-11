Certificate Controversy: Impeach Tinubu, APC chieftain tells NASS

Former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Timi Frank, has called on the National Assembly to defend the Nigerian Constitution, democracy and rule of law by urgently commencing impeachment proceedings against President Bola Tinubu over gross violations of the constitution.

Frank, who made the call yesterday in Abuja, said the President has lost legitimacy; following discovery that he forged the Chicago State University (CSU) certificate he filed with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to contest the 2023 presidential election.

He said that the National Assembly cannot afford to stay aloof while the nation crumbles under illegalities and breach of the constitution committed by Tinubu as contained in the sworn deposition by the CSU authorities.

“The National Assembly, like Nero, cannot afford to fiddle while Rome (Nigeria) burns, otherwise they would become guilty of conspiracy of silence and willing accomplices to the unravelling of democracy in Nigeria.

“A breach of the Constitution by a sitting President is an impeachable offence. We are calling on the National Assembly, the Senate and House of Representatives, to wake up and defend the Constitution.

“This is the time for them to uphold the law and constitution of the land. This is the time they must display patriotism irrespective of party affiliation by urgently commencing impeachment proceedings against the President.

“This is not all about party membership. It’s all about sustaining our democracy and ensuring peace, security and development of the country. Nigerians expect them to exercise their constitutional powers to do the right thing, if they are truly the elected representatives of the people,” he said.

Frank averred that Tinubu’s stay in office will continue to bring national disgrace and embarrassment to Nigerians both home and abroad and equally chase away foreign investors from doing business with Nigeria.

According to him, no foreign investor will come to Nigeria to invest while it remains under a President tainted with legitimacy. He insisted that the certificate forgery saga is already making life difficult and creating hard times for Nigerians abroad who are seeking jobs as their certificates are now being subjected to thorough scrutiny to ensure they are not fake. The Bayelsa-born political activist also called on the Supreme Court to handle the presidential election petition appeal before it with the fear of God and national interest in order to safeguard the nation’s democracy.