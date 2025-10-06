Cerebral Palsy: No Child Will Be Left Behind In Kwara – Commissioner

The Kwara State Commissioner for Social Development, Dr Mariam NnaFatima Imam, has enjoined Nigerians to treat children battling deformities arising from cerebral palsy with utmost care, understanding, and respect while according them equal opportunities, adding that cerebral palsy victims deserve better and humane treatment.

The Commissioner spoke in Ilorin on Monday while celebrating Cerebral Palsy Day, reminding all of “not only the challenges faced by our champions, but also of their strength, resilience, and extraordinary potential.

“Cerebral palsy is not a limitation of the human spirit. It is a call for understanding, inclusion, and shared responsibility. It urges us to look beyond disability and see ability; to look beyond challenges and recognise possibility.” She stated.

Imam added that the government has ensured that no one is left behind, saying “every child, regardless of physical or developmental differences, deserves the chance to live with dignity, to learn, to play, and to dream freely”.

According to her, the ministry has enrolled some people living with cerebral palsy in the state’s Health Insurance Scheme “to ensure they have access to quality healthcare.

“We have also equipped parents and guardians with refined, income-generating skills in tie and dye, resin artistry, and POS enterprise management, further complemented by financial support designed to help them transform these skills into sustainable, independent and thriving ventures,” she stressed.

The Convener, Ifeoluwa Anishe, who is also the Chief Executive Officer of Ifeoluwa Cerebral Palsy Initiative, described the Day as a moment of hope and unity.

He called for the inclusion of adults living with cerebral palsy in the political scheme, adding that”they deserve inclusion, dignity, and equal opportunities.

The CEO of Toomore school for basic and vocational, and special needs, Rev. Samuel Ajayi, commended the state government and the convener, saying he learnt a lot that would enable him to improve in running his charity school.

At the event, Dr Sholagbade Rasheedat from the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital (UITH) lectured on the reasons for cerebral palsy, its management and prevention.

Parents of children living with cerebral palsy in Kwara State lamented societal stigma against their wards and social neglect.

.

Speaking with journalists on the sidelines of the event, the parents said the nation’s present socio-economic situation in the country has worsened the conditions of their children, who face neglect from their peers in the community.

According to Mrs Afolabi Jumoke, “it’s not easy carrying and taking these children out, urging the state government to take full responsibility of the physiotherapy treatment of these children.

“They use diapers, and the drugs they take are quite expensive. To worsen the matter, most private schools don’t take or admit the kids,” she lamented.

Also, Mrs. Olubunmi Aina said their children are being rejected in private schools across the state, adding that even where they are considered, some other parents always threaten to withdraw their children from that school, leaving the school with no choice but to eventually reject those children living with cerebral palsy.

She added that the victims of cerebral palsy also suffer rejection at public places like barbing salons and restaurants, among many other places.

“Giving birth to this child has brought me closer to God. I’ve turned into a barber because of him. Many barbers’ salons won’t do his hair. Many people refuse to do their hair, except one, out of sympathy, who accepts to barb him as if it were a contagious disease. The stigma is well pronounced and highly disturbing.

“It’s not easy taking care of the education costs of these children. We call for financial support from the government. We actually want the state government to assist us with all expenses on education for cerebral palsy in the state.

“Many of us parents have left our tangible jobs to concentrate on the full care of these children. We don’t want to be locking them up inside our homes,” she pleaded.

Consequently, they implored the state government to come to their rescue by substantially subsidising the needed drugs for their children, while embarking on public awareness to checkmate what they described as an irritating stigma.