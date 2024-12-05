Cerba Lancet Unveils New Reference Lab, Champions Preventive Care

Share

…says right diagnosis key to patient-centered care

In order to curb the huge disease burden in the country particularly in the area of diagnosis, Cerba Lancet Nigeria has expanded its operations, unveiling its state-of-the-art reference laboratory in the Surulere area of Lagos, marking the debut of a facility poised to redefine preventive health in West Africa.

This comes on the heels of its management position that the new laboratory is committed to providing the right diagnosis, considered as key to avoiding wrong medications.

Speaking at the launch of the Cerba Lancet Nigeria new reference laboratory in Lagos last Friday, Managing Director/CEO Cerba Lancet Nigeria, Dr. Olayemi Dawodu said, “If you don’t have the right diagnosis, you will purchase wrong medication. You will go to the hospital for nothing; perhaps you will have surgery and it’s not needed.”

According to her, the highly anticipated launch signals Cerba Lancet Nigeria’s commitment to empowering individuals with proactive, accessible healthcare, providing diagnostics that are both innovative and patient-centered.

The event attracted dignitaries from both the public and private sector including the Minister of Education, Dr. Olatunji Alausa, Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, First Vice-President of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Dr. Benjamin Olowojebutu, Mrs Abimbola Fashola, a former First Lady of Lagos State, among others.

In his remarks, Alausa described the state-of-theart Cerba Lancet Nigeria as a precision diagnosis centre. “We will not be making those false diagnoses.

And we will not be spending nor putting emotional burden on people.” According to him, investing in the facility will surely yield in terms of return of investment.

The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi urged the operators of the facility to conduct more tests locally in Nigeria, build that capacity and improve the turnaround time so as to get results back quickly.

The newly launched facility, formerly known as Clina Lancet Laboratories, adopts the Cerba Lancet Africa naming strategy to strategically align with the global vision of the Group, the leading network of clinical pathology and medical diagnosis in Africa.

The rebranding is accompanied by a robust preventive health initiative, with services designed to foster early detection and longterm wellness in Nigeria. “At Cerba Lancet Nigeria, we believe that the future of healthcare lies in prevention, not reaction,” said Dr. Dawodu.

“Our goal with this new laboratory is to create a transformative shift in how Nigerians approach their health. By prioritising preventive diagnostics, we aim to give people the tools they need to make informed choices that can ultimately lead to longer, healthier lives.”

With regard to cost, she reasoned that it’s very affordable to spend more on the lab side than to spend on medications, surgeries and losing some day of work. “So we try to keep it affordable by bringing the right technology to reduce the cost for the patients.

This new facility is equipped with the latest in diagnostic technology, offering services that include comprehensive health screenings, early disease detection, and specialised testing—all designed to meet the specific health needs of Nigerians.

From chronic disease screenings to advanced infectious disease diagnostics, Cerba Lancet Nigeria aims to bridge the gap in accessible, quality healthcare and support a healthier future for Nigeria.

According to Dr. Dawodu, preventive healthcare is a fundamental part of Cerba Lancet Nigeria’s strategy. “In Nigeria, we face a unique set of health challenges, with many conditions going undiagnosed until it’s too late.

Our approach is to make preventive health an accessible and essential part of everyone’s routine. This new laboratory is not just a building; it’s a commitment to Nigeria’s future and the well-being of its people.”

Cerba Lancet Nigeria’s emphasis on preventive health is especially timely in Nigeria, where healthcare systems are often strained by the demands of treating advanced stages of illness.

Its expanded presence in Nigeria reflects the group’s vision of establishing preventive healthcare on a global scale, tailored to meet local health dynamics.

Through its presence in 14 countries, Cerba Lancet Africa has set a standard for quality, reliability, and community-centered care, now fully represented by the laboratory’s rebrand and launch in Nigeria.

“West Africa has always been a priority for Cerba Lancet Africa Group,” said Matthieu Gogué, CEO and Chairman of the Board of Directors, Cerba Lancet Nigeria.

“With this facility, we’re making a direct investment in Nigeria’s health sector and providing resources that will elevate the quality of diagnostics available here. Our goal is to empower Nigerians to make proactive health choices by delivering world-class diagnostic services that emphasise early detection.”

