Cerba Lancet Donates Free Menstrual Pads to 1000 Students

In a move to promote menstrual hygiene and reproductive health awareness among adolescent girls, Cerba Lancet Nigeria, a multinational clinical pathology organisation, has taken its 2025 Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative to the Nigerian Navy Secondary School, Ojo, Lagos State, where 1000 students were empowered with menstrual hygiene education, training, and provided with free menstrual pads.

Held at the Nigerian Navy Secondary School, NavyTown, Ojo, Lagos State the empowerment initiative is part of Cerba Lancet Nigeria corporate social responsibility (CSR) 2025 programme.

Tagged ‘Providing Menstrual Hygiene Education To Young Adults, the event which was held on Friday, was described as timely, impactful, and a crucial step in breaking the stigma around menstruation. It also featured interactive sessions that addressed important questions many young girls are often too shy to ask

Speaking at the event, Dr. Fred John Obiajualu, Medical Director and Senior Pathologist at Cerba Lancet Nigeria, explained the core motivation behind the initiative. “What inspired us is our commitment to development and giving back to society.

The girl child is central to the Sustainable Development Goals, especially SDG 3, which promotes good health and well-being,” he said. “When a girl is healthy, society is healthy. Suppressing the girl child leads to the regression of any society.

That’s why we are anchoring this project—so we can train them on how to manage their reproductive health from the onset.” The programme specifically targets young schoolgirls, with a focus on under served communities. The aim is to promote gender equality, reduce reproductive health complications, and empower girls with the confidence and knowledge to thrive.

Mr. Temitope Ambrose, Head of Business Development at Cerba Lancet Nigeria, added that the initiative has been running consistently for the past eight years, reaching both urban and rural schools. “This project aligns with our global group CSR mandate. In Nigeria, we have been keying into SDG 3 for almost a decade. Sometimes we do it once, sometimes twice a year, and the schools we choose are based on community needs,” Ambrose said.

Commandant of Nigerian Navy Secondary School, Yakubu Mbaya Haruna, described the event as “educative and timely,” especially for young girls who are navigating their first menstrual experiences. “The questions raised by students were very pertinent—ranging from hygiene to body changes and even sexual health.

We now have an opportunity to continue these conversations in school through debates and more sensitisation,” Haruna noted. He emphasised the school’s commitment to following up with education and counselling, stressing that “students should know sex is not needed at their age” and that pain and irregularities during menstruation can be managed and explained.

Mrs. Musa Janet Oiywodu, the school matron, also shared her excitement about the knowledge shared at the event: “Some students didn’t even know that an irregular cycle at first isn’t something to panic about. They now understand the different cycle types, when to seek help, and how to stay hygienic. This kind of education is priceless,” she said.

She added that the school will reinforce the lessons through regular talks during hostel hours and morning assemblies. Beyond distributing free menstrual pads, the programme served as a powerful tool for dialogue and education. Dr. Obiajulu highlighted that menstruation is a key milestone in a girl’s life, and understanding it properly boosts self-esteem and mental wellbeing.

“When girls understand what’s happening to their bodies, and they know how to manage it, they are less likely to be misinformed or embarrassed. This builds stronger, more confident women—and ultimately, a better society,” he said. As part of its future plans, Cerba Lancet Nigeria is looking to expand the initiative, particularly to rural and hard-to-reach areas, while also deepening partnerships with schools, health professionals, and community leaders to ensure a sustainable impact.

The 2025 programme is not just a charitable gesture but a call to prioritize adolescent girls in public health policies, corporate strategies, and community development efforts. In the words of Dr. Obiajualu: “If we don’t take care of our girls, we risk losing the future of our society. And that’s not a risk we are willing to take.”