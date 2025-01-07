CeProd Receives Accreditation As IQA Training Centre

Share

The Centre for Public Service Productivity and Development (CeProd), has been accredited as an International Qualifications and Assessment (IQA) Training Centre.

The announcement was contained in a press release signed by its Director General, Dr Chris Egbu.

According to Dr Egbu, “The accreditation was in recognition of CeProd’s commitment to excellence in productivity research, and its dedication to helping individuals and organizations enhance their productivity, efficiency, and performance.”

He explained further that the accreditation, designated with Training Centre Code 210, in the United States of America, allows CeProd to offer specialized training programs that align with international standards in qualifications and assessments.

“This collaboration with IQA positions CeProd at the forefront of enhancing employee productivity through high-quality training and development initiatives.

“CeProd can now deliver training programs that meet rigorous international benchmarks, ensuring that participants gain relevant skills and knowledge recognized worldwide,” Dr. Egbu stated.

He added that accreditation would enable the Centre to expand its course offerings, providing more diverse and comprehensive training options for professionals who desire to excel in their work.

Also speaking on the development, Professor Sandeep Gupta, President of CeProd, stated, “We are thrilled to be accredited by IQA as a training centre.

“This recognition not only validates our efforts in promoting public service productivity but also empowers us to provide our participants with the best learning experiences that meet global standards. We look forward to enhancing the skills of employees and other professionals and contributing to the development of effective governance.”

CeProd has more than 300 fellows dedicated to the promotion of Productivity research and development in over 52 Countries, including the USA, Canada, the United Kingdom, India, South Africa, Senegal, Nigeria, and Ghana, amongst others.

