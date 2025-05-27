CEO To Staff, Customers: You’re Chemstar Group’s Greatest Assets

Share

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Chemstar Group, owner of Chemstar Paints Industries Nigeria Limited, CPIN Chemicals, Dr Aderemi Awode, has stated that the company will continue to value its workers and distributors as its greatest assets.

Awode, who spoke during the Chemstar Group GAMAD/Long-Service Award, marking the 30th anniversary of the Chemstar Paints Industries Nigeria Limited, manufacturer of Finecoat and Shield Paints, and other allied paints products, commended both Distributors/ Customers and staff, declaring that they have been valued assets of the company in the 30 years journey of Finecoat paints.

From a humble beginning at a one-room apartment at Kayode Street, Ogba, on May 23, 1995 to its present main Factory/Head Office at Casso, Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway, Agbado, Lagos, the CEO described the company’s trajectory as that of God’s divine favour, hard work, resilience, perseverance, commitment, and dedication.

Tracing the journey of the company, he said it has been three decades of contributing to the national economy, generating employment, and “Adding Colours to Life.”

