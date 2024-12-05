CEO Of Unitedhealthcare Fatally Shot In New York City

Share

The head of US insurance company UnitedHealthcare has been shot and killed in New York City, according to the BBC’s US partner CBS News.

Chief executive Brian Thompson was fatally shot in the chest just before 07:00 EST (12:00 GMT) yesterday outside the Hilton Hotel in Midtown Manhattan, where he was scheduled to speak at an investor conference later in the day.

The 50-year-old was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead, officials said. A suspect fled the scene and remains at large, the New York Police Department said.

Thompson appeared to be targeted in the attack, with the suspect waiting for him outside wearing a ski mask and cream jacket, police said.

Investigators said they have video footage of the shooting, but they did not know the suspect’s motive. Nothing was taken from the victim, they added.

