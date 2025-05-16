CEO Of Dotts Media, Olanubi Celebrated As Continental Icon For Empowering Africa’s Creative Economy

Share

Tiwalola Olanubi, the visionary founder and CEO of Dotts Media House, has been celebrated with the prestigious FortyUnder40 Africa Award in Media (Digital & Social) in Johannesburg South Africa.

This recognition celebrates amplifies Tiwalola’s transformative contributions to the advertising & marketing landscape and his unwavering commitment to fostering creativity across Africa.

With over 15 years of entrepreneurial experience spanning media, real estate, tech, and food industries, Olanubi is widely regarded as one of Africa’s most impactful business leaders.

His flagship company, Dotts Media House which has evolved into Dotts Media Group, is recognized as The foremost media and communications firm for leading brands across the continent.

Under his leadership, the company has consistently delivered groundbreaking marketing campaigns for global brands like Adidas, Pepsi, HP, Intel, ChipperCash etc, while supporting young African professionals to thrive in a fast-evolving creative economy.

Among his subsidiary companies is Trendupp Africa (Organizers of Trendupp Awards, Africa’s first platform celebrating content creators, brands, and influencers).

Since its inception, the awards have provided significant support to the creative industry, including cash prizes of up to $1,000 each and a brand-new car to African creators.

These efforts reflect Olanubi’s dedication to empowering creators and amplifying African voices globally.

“This recognition from the prestigious FortyUnder40 award is a testament to innovation & successes of our group of companies and my unwavering vision to transform the media landscape in Africa,” Olanubi said during his acceptance speech in Joburg, South Africa.

“Innovation is at the heart of everything we do, and this recognition inspires us to push the boundaries even further.”

Olanubi attributes his success to purpose, mentorship, consistency, and faith, principles that have guided his journey since founding Dotts Media House during his university years.

His entrepreneurial story from being Nigeria’s first Blackberry ambassador to running a Pan-African media powerhouse has been recognized by leading organizations like CNN, BBC, The Guardian, Microsoft, The Future Awards Africa, Global Entrepreneurship Festival (GEF) etc.

Looking ahead, Olanubi has embarked on global expansion, with first efforts made by establishing Dotts Media House offices in the Francophone region, and eventually in the Middle East and Europe.

This vision aligns with his commitment to scaling African creativity and innovation to new heights, inspiring a generation of entrepreneurs and leaders worldwide.

