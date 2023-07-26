CEO E-Tionary Properties, Giwa, Others Receive African Achievers Award

The Managing Director/CEO E-tionary Properties, Iviemene Omadevuae, and Company Secretary/Head of Legal Ripen Marine Contractors Ltd Titilayo Regina Giwa were amongst the recipients of the 13th edition of this year’s African Achievers Awards (AAA).

The award ceremony which was held on Tuesday at the Palace of West Minister, House of Lords, United Kingdom also saw Titilayo Regina Giwa a multi-award-winning commercial transaction lawyer in Nigeria’s energy/oil & gas sector as the award winner.

The event with the theme of unlocking sustainable trade and investment opportunities in Africa, the PPP approach however focused on the importance of addressing the challenges in Africa and a means to work towards a prosperous, equitable, and sustainable future in the continent.

As it is with every edition of the awards ceremony and summit, the AAA served as a platform for industry leaders and personalities of note in Africa and of African origin to converge and strategize towards development sustainability in the African continent.

Created in 2010, the African Achievers Awards has become one of the most reputable awarding bodies on the African continent and one of the biggest annual gatherings of influential African achievers globally.

Receiving the award in the presence of Olu of Warri, whose most pronounced attendance was complemented by his Queen, Olori Atuwatse III, Iviemene Omadevuae. thanked the organizers for finding her worthy and stated that the award will spur her to contribute more to building society.

Omadevuae is a real estate consultant with a focus on brokerage and investment advisory. Over the last 5 years, Ivie has partnered with over 30 real estate firms and has managed and coordinated the sales and acquisition of several landed, off-plan, and fully developed properties within and out of Lagos, Nigeria, worth over $100M across over 100+ clients.

Also speaking as the recipient of the award, Titilayo Regina Giwa thanked the organizers for finding her worthy of the award.

Recall that Titilayo is a vocal voice against gender-based violence and actively contributes to charitable causes.

Titilayo’s exceptional legal career earned her recognition as a rising star in the legal field.

With nearly a decade of experience, she specializes in contracting. corporate advisory, dispute resolution, and compliance.

The Right Honorable, Lord Simon Woolley, was the host for this year’s event. He is a Member of the House of Lords, UK Parliament; Palace of Westminster, a British politician, activist, and the founder and director of Operation Black Vote and Trustee of the charity Police Now.

Other award recipients at the convergence were: Owen Omogiafo, Transcorp Group CEO; Dr. Adeshola Cole, CEO of Tritek Consulting Limited, UK; Tunji Akintokun, Boards and Councils of Grant Thornton TechUK, Teach First and The Arboretum London; Temi Ofong, Global Head of Customer Channels at HSBC; Dr. Workneh Gebeyehu.

Others were Executive Secretary at Inter-Governmental Authority on Development (IGAD); Ambassador Emmanuel C. Njoku, Chairman Emma Njoku Foundation; Georgia Akuwudike, Director of Operations with Amazon UK and Dr. Smelly Dube, Group CEO Rivervalley Group, Zimbabwe.

Also Dr. Tom Ilube CBE, CEO of Crossword and Chair of the Rugby Football Union; Bayo Dosumu, Chief Executive at Lambeth Council; Peter Kolade Fashesin-Souza, Enterprise Technology Risk, Governance and Change Professional at the Bank of England; Kenneth Raydon Sharpe, CEO WestProp Holdings, Zimbabwe; Jenovive Chinyere, Chief Executive, Dream West Africa; Lady Josephine Nwanyinaya Nwaeze, MD/CEO, News Engineering Limited; Tessy Ojo CBE, Rt. Hon. Yusuf Ibrahim Zailani, Former Speaker, of Kaduna House of Assembly, and Tobi Akerele, CEO of Gidi Real Estate Limited.

Bishop Dr. Archibald Cole; Ambassador Nir Gess, Honorary Consul of Malawi in the State of Isreal; Executive Director Borderless trade network, Dr. Olori Boye-Ajayi; Jennifer Achu, CEO, JAchu Ventures; Dr. Tinashe Manzungu, Infrastructure Development Expert, Zimbabwe; Dr. Florence Britton, Rainbow Care Solutions, UK; Dr. Oluwatosin Olatujoye, GCEO Zylus Group International; Christian Balis Dokosi, Chris Dokosi Foundation, Ghana; Gisele Dede Aklobessi, CEO Lumiere Group.

Speakers at the event include Dr. Yvonne Thompson CBE; Owen Omogiafo, Transcorp Group CEO/President; John Anderson, 3rd Viscount Waverly and Member of the House of Lords and Canon Otto, among others, with a special presentation by Titi Harsfall.