Centre Vows To Monitor Selection Of Accountant General, Perm Secs

The Centre for Social Justice (CSJ) has pledged to keep a close eye on the process of selecting new Permanent Secretaries and Accountant General of the Federation.

This move aims to ensure transparency and accountability in the appointment process.

According to the Centre, the Head of Service of the Federation, Didi Esther Walson-Jack, has taken a commendable step by initiating the process of appointing new Permanent Secretaries and an Accountant General.

The Centre praised the Head of Service’s efforts, noting that this move demonstrates a commitment to upholding the principles of transparency and accountability.

In a statement, the Centre’s Executive Director of Research, Edward Abakpa, welcomed the circular issued on January 2, 2025, regarding the appointment of Permanent Secretaries and the Accountant General.

“The Centre for Social Justice welcomes the Circular on the Commencement of Process for the Appointments of Permanent Secretaries to fill the impending vacancies in Oyo State and North Western Geo-Political Zone, and the position of the Accountant General of the Federation, describing it as apt and a step in the right direction,” the statement said.

“We observed with keen interest, Paragraphs 2 and 3 of the said Circular, released on 2nd January 2025 and signed by Mrs Didi Esther Walson-Jack, OON, mni, Head of Service of the Federation, clearly stipulating the criteria for participation.

“We recall that the second part of paragraph 2 applies to the appointment of the Accountant General of the Federation is relevant to their special interest, and therefore calls for transparency in the process.”

However, the Centre expressed concerns over the suitability of Shamseldeen Babatunde Ogunjimi, the acting Accountant General of the Federation, citing his limited experience in the civil service.

Furthermore, the Centre questioned Ogunjimi’s participation in the private sector from 1991 and his entry into the civil service in 2000, which allegedly falls short of stipulated civil service guidelines.

The Centre urged those responsible for the selection process to act with integrity and ensure that only qualified individuals are considered for the position.

“We are compelled to raise this alarm, to prevent an opportunist and unqualified person from finding his or her place into positions of honour and prestige, thereby bringing shame, disrepute, ridicule and embarrassment to the government” they stated.

