Centre Urges SEDC To Priotise Ports, Inland Waterways Development

The Sea Empowerment and Research Centre (SEREC), has urged the South East Development Commission (SEDC) to focus on ports and inland waterways development. It added that this would go a long way in reducing the high cost of goods and logistics gotten through ports.

Also, SEREC advised the Federal Government to streamline agencies operating in ports across the country for efficiency and proper port management. The Head Researcher of SEREC, Mr Eugene Nweke advised the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) to optimise the on-going eastern ports reforms by focusing on investments and infrastructure development, seeking improved surveillance and security on Nigeria’s waterways and surrounding areas to promote and attract investments and Public Private Partnerships.

Nweke explained: “To revamp eastern ports and promote economic growth the government must invest in Infrastructure; upgrade ports, roads, and rail linkages. Poor access roads, poor condition and lack of equipment, shallow depths and many other challenges are limiting big vessel movement and hindering cargo movement.

“The government must also enhance security around waterways and surrounding areas to encourage investments of vessel owners.” He stressed that the myriads of challenges in the port industry were surmountable, commending the government for revamping Nigeria’s eastern ports, saying it was a pathway to economic growth.

Also, Nweke commended NPA for the recorded investments, including private sector participation in port development and improvement and efficiency, saying that notable achievements of NPA includes revenue surge of 77 per cent in 2024, generating ₦758.26 billion.

According to him, “the NPA also collaborating with the Nigerian Navy, Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), and Port Police Command, recorded much feat in the Western ports but in spite the progress, eastern ports are facing policy and technical challenges. We urge the south eastern governors to take a strong look at the regional transport necessity and unite towards pursuing a holistic port revamp in the region.

“This will help save the international trading public the agony of logistics encumbrances and investments loss on the highways due to poor roads and insecurity issues. Presidential endorsement remains crucial for strategic investment drives and development and public private partnerships and stakeholder engagement is key to economic growth.”

Nweke stressed that by addressing challenges and leveraging opportunities, the eastern ports could become a hub for economic growth and development and thus, promote inter regional transport and port development. Recall that the Head of Department Shipping and Terminal Logistics at the National Association of Government Approved Freight Forwarders (NAGAFF), Mr. Nnadi Ugochukwu has said that that the major challenge with the ports in the eastern axis had to do with the shallow draft and low vessel traffic.

He noted that the challenge only a few vessels were destined for the Eastern ports, which was more of a political than an economic policy. However, Nweke stressed the need to revamp Eastern ports and rivet ports in order to promote the economic growth of the region. It noted that the Oguta River Port project in Imo State has the potential to handle over 35 per cent of marine business in Nigeria and create over two million jobs.

Nweke urged NPA to leverage its expertise and resources to drive the development of the project, noting that the call to action was prompted by the policy thrusts of the NPA’s Managing Director, Dr. Abubakar Dantsoho on the evolution of the modern ports regime centred on trade facilitation, effectiveness, and efficiency.

He explained: “The Oguta River Port project, currently 61 per cent completed but abandoned, has the potential to transform the region’s economy and promote trade facilitation. With its strategic location and vast potential, the Oguta River Port project has the potential to handle over 35 per cent of marine business in Nigeria, create over two million jobs, and stimulate economic growth in the region.

“Invest in infrastructure by upgrading ports, roads, and rail linkages. Enhance security through the improvement of waterways and surrounding area security, promote investment to attract investments and public-private partnerships, and streamline operations by reducing agencies operating at ports.”