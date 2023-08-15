Centre Trains NUPENG, PENGASSAN On Prevention Of Gender-Based Violence

The OppCivil Society Organisation, Solidarity Centre, has urged the Federal Government to domesticate the International Labour Organisation Convention 190 to protect women against Gender-Based Violence and Harassment (GBVH) at workplaces.

Speaking at a two-day training for Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) and Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) in Lagos, the Country Programme Director for Solidarity Centre, Mr Sonny Ogbuehi, said most of the discriminations and gender-based violence and harassment were against women, especially at workplaces.

Ogbuehi who was represented by Country Project Coordinator, Solidarity Centre, Mr Chris Adebayo, said the society must strategise to address the root causes of violence and harassment at workplaces.

He said the workshop was to strengthen the capacity of the participants to understand, prevent and respond to gender-based violence at workplaces.

“We are trying to train not only the women workers but also union leaders (male and female) so that all of us can understand how discrimination and gender-based violence and harassment happen in workplaces.

“A lot of people do not even know what discrimination is. We believe that by the time we train people in each of the locations, they will pass the message to other persons and the knowledge will spread,” he said.

Delivery a keynote address, Gender Specialist at Solidarity Centre, Vanessa Edhebru, said the ILO C19O would remove GBVH and eliminate all forms of discrimination against women at workplaces.

She said the union leaders must understand what GBVH and discrimination at work mean and how to prevent it from happening as well as how to respond to it.

Edhebru said: “We all know that the most affected group among workers is women in all sections of society. The issue about our dynamics and influence and of course our social constructs as a people make it obvious that women usually suffer the brunt of whatever issues that is going on at work.

“The union leaders must understand what GBVH and discrimination at work are all about and they must organise, reorganise and put themselves together to stop this menace.”

One of the participants, senior organising secretary legal and gender desk officer at NUPENG, Olivet Aberare, described the ILO C190 as far-reaching in protecting Nigerian women including job seekers who come for interviews.

“We are advising this new administration to domesticate it in order to protect women not only at work but also on their way to workplaces. As a union, we have a panel where we encourage women to report such cases for them to be productive at workplaces.”

Another participant, Admin Officer at the Nigerian Nuclear Regulatory Authority (NNRA), Mrs Joy Eke, identified negotiations, awareness, and strong policies as a panacea to curbing GBVH in society.

According to her, the menace of GBVH is prevalent because perpetrators feel there are no consequences for their actions.

Also, a senior assistant general secretary at PENGASSAN, Oluwafisayo Odeyemi, said the union had a strong policy against GBVH, urging the government to make perpetrators of GBVH accountable for their actions.