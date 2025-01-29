Centre Marks 80th Anniversary Of Holocaust

Share

Centre for Convention on Democratic Integrity (CCDI) has marked the 80th anniversary of the Holocaust’s end.

The CCDI described it as the occasion that compels the world to reflect on the harrowing atrocities committed during one of the darkest periods in human history.

In a statement by the Permanent Representative of CCDI to United Nations, Olufemi Aduwo, the centre said Holocaust’s end is not just a time for reflection, but for reaffirmation of the commitment to building a world that rejects intolerance and champions dignity for all people.

Aduwo said: “This year marks the 80th anniversary of the Holocaust’s end, a solemn occasion that compels us to reflect on the harrow ing atrocities comm i t t e d d u r i n g one of the darkest periods in human history.

“The Holocaust, which saw the systematic persecution and extermination of six million Jews, as well as millions of others, remains a profound testament to the capacity for cruelty when hatred is allowed to flourish unchecked.

“We stand alongside the victims, survivors and their families, whose lives were irrevocably altered by the horrors they endured.

“The scars of the Holocaust run deep and it is crucial that we continue to honour the memory of those who perished. “The survivors, too, carry within them the weight of unimaginable suffering, yet their resilience in the face of such adversity serves as a beacon of hope and strength for future generations.”

Share

Please follow and like us: